She Shared Her Concerns About Her Friend’s Negative Mindset, but He Took It Personally and Started Pulling Away

Honesty in relationships is important, but sometimes, it brings arguments.

The following story is about a woman who shared her honest opinion with a longtime friend.

She told him about his negative mindset and advised him to work on his healing.

Instead of talking it through, he chose to stay silent… and completely ignore her.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for calling out my friend’s constant negativity? I have been friends with this guy for about 8 to 9 years. Recently, we started talking more seriously about our feelings. We even talked about the possibility of a relationship. The issue is that he often repeats very negative things.

This woman started to feel emotionally drained by the guy’s negativity.

He says life is unfair and no one will want him. He also frequently brings up his exes. He talks about how they did him wrong. This started to feel emotionally draining for me.

She gave him a little piece of advice.

I told him in a calm and respectful way how I felt. I said I think he has a negative mindset. I also said he should work on healing and changing that pattern. He also knows that I am actively working on myself. I am healing my own mental health and past trauma.

He started avoiding her.

Growth is really important to me right now. After that message, he did not talk it through. He said he did not want to talk to me for a while, then he stopped responding. I sent two follow-up messages. I explained that I care about him.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

I said I did not mean it in a bad way.

I also said that communication matters to me. I added that if he does not want to grow or hear honesty, I cannot help him much. He had previously told me to help him. Am I wrong for being honest?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Let’s check out the comments from other people on Reddit to this story.

On the bright side…

Here’s a similar thought.

Your choice comes first, says this person.

Finally, this user shares their honest opinion.

You can’t fix someone who hits “mute” on self-improvement.