Woman Stranded Far From Home Sends Friend Venmo Request for $800 Flight After Fallout

With friends like this, who needs friends…?

Sure, we all have occasional spats with our amigos, but to ditch someone far away from home because you had a disagreement with them?

That’s pretty out of line!

But, my friends, this story takes some twists and turns, and person who got left behind decided to play hardball with their rude and inconsiderate friend.

Read on and find out how she struck back when her friend did the unthinkable.

AITA for charging my friend $800 after she left me 4 hours from home? “Becky (31F) and I (31F) have been best friends for 20 years. In high school, we became close with Ryan and Daniel, and the four of us did everything together.

Some people become OBSESSED when they’re in love…

Becky has always been fixated on Ryan. If he liked a girl, she would tear her apart or make passive aggressive comments until it was uncomfortable. When he had girlfriends, she would openly criticize them and act like they weren’t good enough for him. Eventually, she started doing the same thing to me. She would make comments to downplay my friendship with Ryan or subtly compare us, like she needed to prove she mattered more. It felt competitive for no reason, but I ignored it for years.

But people move on…hopefully…

Fast forward to Ryan’s wedding last month. Becky and I drove together and shared a hotel. The passive aggressive comments started again. She said I would not even be at the wedding if it was not for her, even saying things like that in front of other people. Later, in the hotel, she complained that Ryan did not spend enough time with her. She actually said, “Sorry to you and Daniel, but he should at least want to spend time with me.”

She clearly can’t get out of her own head.

After years of this, I snapped and said, “What a weird thing to say out loud.” She immediately escalated and said, “Oh what? You really think that Ryan and I aren’t better friends?” and brought up that he asked her to help design the engagement ring. I said, “I don’t care who’s closer, but it’s weird that you care this much. It’s not our fault you’re in love with him.”

A person who does something like this isn’t really a friend.

She stormed out and, instead of coming back, she drove off and left me stranded four hours away with no way to get back. The next morning I couldn’t rent a car because I only had a debit card, so my only option was a same day flight back to where I live across the country, which cost $800. I sent her an angry text and a Venmo request. She hasn’t responded and we haven’t spoken in a month. I’ll admit saying she’s in love with him was harsh, and the text I sent after was not my best moment. We’re supposed to talk tomorrow. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader thinks they both SUCK.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this reader thinks she’s NTA.

If you play stupid games, you’re gonna win stupid prizes!

How exactly did this woman’s friend think she was going to react when she left her on her own so far away that she needed to book a flight and spend a ton of money to get home?

It’s outrageous!

And, as one of the commenters pointed out, she needs to kiss this friendship goodbye for good.

Her friend might want to seek professional help…SOON.