“You Don’t Deserve Him”: The Bracing Moment a Maid of Honor Insulted the Bride While Professing Her Love for the Groom

Once some things are said out loud, they cannot be taken back.

So, what would you do if someone you trusted stood up at your own celebration and started being disrespectful and saying really rude things? Would you brush it off because they were drunk? Or would you speak up and tell them what you think?

In the following story, this very thing happens at a woman’s engagement party. Here’s the full scoop.

MOH got drunk and confessed to be in love with my fiancé, gets angry because she’s uninvited We announced our engagement to my family and friends two months ago, but I had a family party to celebrate with some close friends and family members (the MOH, the bridesmaids, some cousins, aunts, my mom, etc.). The girls made lots of delicious cocktails, we played some games, and everyone was having fun until MOH started getting dizzy on her +5 Jello shot. And Miss Ma’am starts getting wild. Can’t stop laughing. No one knows what she’s laughing at, but we all laugh anyway. All of a sudden, she goes off about how lucky I am, how she never thought her gamer, alternative, “weird” friend would get married, and how my fiancé is probably out of my league, so it’s “100% luck, you hit the jackpot.”

Jackie just wouldn’t be quiet.

She starts praising the man, we’re all like “Uuuuh,” trying to get her some water so she can sit down and shut up. My cousin starts getting really angry and calls her out for saying those things, so they start screaming at each other. I’m trying to call her a cab so she can leave before my family stones her. My mom finally asks her to stop. She says something like, “Jackie, you don’t want people to get the wrong idea. I don’t think you’re meaning to say what you’re saying right now.” But Jackie just. Won’t. Shut. Up. And she says, “Well, if I’ve been there…the story would have been different.”

Fed up, she finally spoke up.

My fiancé and I met in my last year of college. She went to college overseas for 4 years, which is why we’ve only met once for like 30 minutes. And that’s when I exploded and told her she wasn’t coming to the wedding anymore. Not if she’s going to say all those things to me, in my own house. I know she was drunk, but I just can’t forget what she said. Some of the bridesmaids feel really bad for her and are asking me to let her be part of the wedding party. I’m not sure if I’m wrong or not. She hasn’t talked to me since that night, but we’ve been friends for many years, so I feel like maybe I could talk to her about it? It’s just weird. I was thinking of letting her come to the wedding as a guest, but the ANGER with which she says those words won’t leave me alone. Thoughts?

Wow! The sad thing is that’s usually when people tell the truth.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about the MOH’s behavior.

According to this comment, she should accept the truth now.

Here’s someone who wouldn’t trust her.

This reader doesn’t think she’s wrong.

For this person, the MOH has shown who she is.

She did the right thing and should stick with the decision she already made.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an attention-seeking sister-in-law who ruined a wedding in the most cringe way possible.