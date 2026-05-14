“You Exploited Him”: Why This Wife Refuses to Forgive Her Husband’s Profit-Seeking Move

Imagine having a friend come to you and tell you they’re really struggling and need money, but instead of asking for a loan, they ask if you would buy something valuable from them. Would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he agrees to buy a gold necklace from his friend to help him out financially. However, his wife gets really mad at him when she finds out what he did with the necklace.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA For making money off my financially struggling friend? A few weeks ago a close friend of mine messaged me about how he is having trouble with bill payments. He didn’t feel right asking me outright for money, so he offered a gold necklace that he had bought many many years ago. He said that most pawn shops were only offering him $1500 on average and doesn’t trust sites like Craigslist or Kijiji. So, he was asking for $1500. I ended up giving him $1750 and a case of beer.

He ended up selling the necklace.

About a week later, I realized I dont really like the style of the necklace and its too flashy for me anyways. I put it up for sale on an online classified site and ended up selling it for $2200 to somebody who really loved it. Last night my wife asked me about the necklace and I told her what I did with it.

His wife was really upset.

She immediately got upset and asked me how I could possibly make money off of it knowing that our close friend is struggling and taking advantage of that fact to make a profit for myself. She asked how I could make a profit off a struggling friend who has lent us hundreds of dollars in the past without expecting repayment. She also argued that he may have wanted to buy that necklace back one day when he has the money.

He talked to his friend about the situation.

I told my friend who sold me the necklace what I did. He was not upset at all. He says that at the time that necklace belonged to me and I can do whatever I want with it. Still, I genuinely do feel like a jerk. I’m thinking of taking the profit and giving it to my friend. So, AITA?

If his friend wasn’t upset, he doesn’t need to feel bad. It would be a nice gesture to give his friend the money though.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on the wife’s side.

Another person agrees with the wife.

But this person suggests splitting the profit.

Another person thinks it’s really up to him.

He can choose to be a good friend or a great friend.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.