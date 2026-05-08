Young Man Loses His Temper After His Dad Repeats Himself, and Now His Dad Demands an Apology

Imagine getting home from a long day at work, and your mom, dad and brother are all pestering you about something you did wrong the day before. Would you be upset if they kept repeating themselves even after you’d acknowledged that you understood what they were saying, or would you let them rant on and on as long as they wanted without letting it bother you?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and he eventually explodes, yelling at his dad to stop. But now, his dad thinks he needs to apologize.

Does he? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for screaming at my dad when he wouldn’t stop talking after I asked him to. I (20m) got into a really bad heated argument with my dad. A bit of backstory.. last weekend (from when I’m posting this) I went out with my cousin, let’s call her Julie, and her friends to a club. The line was really long, so we decided to bud the line. Julie was arguing with the people we went in front of, and I was just kind of standing there because I didn’t wanna get involved. We eventually got in, the night went well, we went home, and that was that.

Until his parents brought it up.

The next day I went to work, and after work I sat down for dinner with my family and my mom had told me that my aunt had called her and they had talked about the night before. My mom started talking to me about the argument in the line, to which I was kind of dismissing it. Then my dad and brother decided to get involved and started telling me off about how I could’ve gotten hurt because people are crazy or whatever. I had told them that I understood what they were saying, to which they decided to just keep repeating themselves.

He wanted them to stop.

I was tired from work, and all of this talking was getting me super overwhelmed and stressed. So I asked them to stop talking about it. My mom stopped, but not my brother or my dad. I kept repeating, in a civil tone, “Can you please stop talking about it? I get it,” over and over. I kept getting stressed and overwhelmed, tears were forming in my eyes, and I was even looking at my mom to get them to stop.

He couldn’t take it anymore.

They didn’t listen to her, and I eventually exploded and started screaming at the top of my lungs if they could stop and that I told them to stop. I never swore directly at my dad, but I did shout a curse word after letting it out. My dad started screaming at me that “I shouldn’t talk to him that way” and all of these things, calling me disrespectful and whatever. I eventually just went to my room and stayed there the rest of the night.

His dad wants an apology.

My dad came to my room after and told me that I needed to apologize to him for the way I acted. I did talk to friends about it, and they agreed with me and said that I was in the right and I don’t need to apologize, but my mom and brother disagree. They say I DO need to apologize because he was just looking out for me, and instead of screaming, I should’ve just gone to my room. I haven’t spoken a single word to my dad since then, and it’s taken a toll on me, to say the least. So AITA? And should I apologize?

That escalated quickly!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks he should’ve just walked away.

Another person thinks he messed up in multiple ways.

Here’s a vote for apologizing.

Everyone agrees that he messed up.

He really didn’t handle that well at all!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who has been caring for her 18 siblings for years, and now wants to cut ties and walk away.