“She Misread Everything:” Mom Triggers Ultimate Awkward Meltdown Over Son’s Innocent Basement Movie Night
Living at home as an adult can sometimes lead to unexpected misunderstandings.
The following story is about a man who was staying with his parents while searching for an apartment.
He brought a female friend to the basement before going on a date, but nothing happened between them. They were just watching TV.
But his mom saw them, misread the situation, and reacted negatively.
Now the son is upset and wondering if he actually did anything wrong.. Let’s take a closer look!
AITA For Bringing a Friend Over?
I am living with my parents right now during my apartment search after graduating college.
I and a girl I’ve been seeing for a few weeks (we only kissed) were about to go on a date.
We needed to kill 15 minutes before we went, so I figured we would just chill in the basement.
My parents’ car wasn’t in the driveway, so I thought no one was home.
This young man was surprised to see his mother at home.
We are on our phones, fully clothed, sitting on opposite ends of a bed watching Scrubs.
A few minutes later, my mom comes downstairs to “change the thermostat,” which she never does.
I greet her and say I didn’t know she was home.
So does my female friend, who kindly introduces herself.
We were both surprised to see her.
His mom flipped out and yelled at him.
My mom instantly flips out and gets livid that I brought a girl over.
She is annoyed and storms upstairs, then tells me to come up.
She yells at me for 5 minutes, then kicks my friend out.
My mom refuses to speak to me for the entire weekend after.
Here’s how their conversation went…
Here are the texts.
Mom: Not okay, son.
Me: She is a friend, mom.
Mom: You have disrespected me and our home. And she does not have the decency to get up, greet me, and shake my hand. No, son. Not a good look. For you or her.
Mom: You have better home training than this, son. I am ready to talk whenever you are. I love you, son, but we all need to work through this.
Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong.
Was I the jerk here?
I would have introduced my friend had I known my parents were home.
I know it is their house.
We are not in a relationship either. We are just going on dates and getting to know each other.
Apparently, it wasn’t the first time.
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By the way, she has done this before.
I once went over a classmate’s house to study.
When I came back, my hoodie smelled like her perfume.
My mom flipped out and told me she was disappointed in me. She then refused to speak to me for the whole weekend.
Some parents can be too protective and paranoid… even with their grown-up sons. Not a good combination, eh?
If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.
This person gives their honest opinion about the mom.
A mom of 2 young men speaks up.
This comment makes sense.
Short and simple.
That is a total overreaction, says this user.
Just because they’re both in bed doesn’t mean they’re messing around.
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