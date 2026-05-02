Young Married Couple Kicked Their Parents Out Over a Bizarre Bedroom Rule

When your parents come over to visit and spend the night, it can get awkward if they accidently hear you and your spouse together.

What would you do if this happened to you and then your parents said that they wouldn’t stay in the house anymore unless you slept with your bedroom door open?

That is what happened to the young married couple in this story, so they told them that this was not happening, so now their parents are staying in a hotel.

AITA: Made parents uncomfortable and now they don’t want to stay unless we follow their rule My parents are supposed to be staying in our city for a month.

It has been a while.

We are all vaccinated and this is the first time we see each other since lockdown. They were originally staying with my wife and I until this particular incident. On Thursday night my dad bought a couple bottles of wine (really good wine). We ended up drinking probably way more than we should’ve.

Well, this is awkward.

The thing with wine is when my wife and I have too much of it we start feeling….a certain way. By the time we all went to bed we were just itching to be alone in our room. We may have been a little too overly enthusiastic during the night because the following morning my mom mentioned us being very loud. And they were all the way down the hall.

Yeah, how embarrassing, but they aren’t doing anything wrong.

My wife and I were MORTIFIED. We apologized dozens of times and swore we wouldn’t repeat anything like that again. But they both sat us down and said they won’t feel comfortable not knowing if we’re “doing anything” or not unless we agree to sleep with our door wide open.

That is a crazy request.

I thought they were joking but my mom was completely serious. We both have a lot of respect for my parents but I said that’s not going to happen. This isn’t high school, this isn’t my girlfriend coming over and having to follow those “door always remains open” “sit a few feet apart on the bed” rules.

The parents should be happy that they have a healthy relationship.

She’s my wife and this is our home so we’d like our privacy when we go to bed. My parents said they won’t feel comfortable in our home unless we agree to this so in the end they decided to check into a hotel because we can’t be “mature enough” to be a bit more accommodating to them.

I can’t believe they are telling other family members.

Some of my relatives have heard they’re staying in a hotel because I’m sure my parents complained to them so we’re being treated like the bad guys for not making their stay a bit more welcome. Now I do feel bad that they heard us but do think it’s a bit ridiculous that they expect us to always have our door open to ensure we’re not having sex.

It is honestly crazy that the parents even made this request.

I feel weird even having to ask this but since everyone else has made it into a big deal since it’s resulted in my parents not wanting to stay with us, are we out of line? AITA?

Not at all. They are adults and they are married in their own home. Why would the parents even be uncomfortable about this?

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this uncomfortable situation.

They really are being immature about this.

It is an unreasonable request.

This person says they can’t demand they have the door shut.

It is definitely uncomfortable, but the parents are making it worse.

They already admitted they were in the wrong for their part.

The parents are making an already awkward situation so much worse.

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