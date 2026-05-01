She Received An Extremely Generous Wedding Gift, But There Were Invisible Strings Attached

Different generations can hold vastly different insights on social cues.

Do you write thank you notes? And if so, how detailed do you get? One woman roasted her niece on Reddit for apparently falling short in this one area. Here’s what she said.

Husband’s niece didn’t thank us for our gift in written thank you note

Went to niece’s out-of-town wedding last month.

Paid a lot of money for a hotel in a small city in a flyover state we wouldn’t have voluntarily visited.

Sounds like a nice excuse for a trip.

We like her a lot so just did it even though my husband was recently laid off.

She had requested money only as a gift for her honeymoon in Hawaii so we gave her what we thought was a very generous amount of money (more than we’ve ever given anyone for a wedding before).

I told my husband he should write a check for safety, but he wanted to give cash since he didn’t know if she was keeping her last name, etc.

This sounds like a risky move post-layoff.

The wedding was nice.

Niece sent a timely thank you card, but she didn’t mention anything about the gift – just thanked us for attending and mentioned how she didn’t have a lot of time to talk with everyone.

It made us wonder if she ever got our gift.

Potentially a bit of a nitpicky critique here.

We worried it was lost or stolen even though we put it in the card box at the reception.

Husband thought maybe this was “just something young kids do nowadays,” which is feasible as many have no understanding of etiquette.

But he texted his sister to make sure niece received the money because we didn’t want her thinking we didn’t give her daughter anything on her special day.

Heavy boomer mentality happening here.

SIL confirmed with niece gift was received.

I am just floored that she didn’t mention the gift in the thank you, and now actually, very annoyed.

A simple “thank you for the gift of money we used toward our honeymoon. We had such a great time!” would have been sufficient.

Annoyance is understandable, but this seems overblown.

Now my opinion of her has gone downhill, when I really liked her before.

I had even been considering leaving her part of my estate since we don’t have kids, but that idea is over now.

She probably wouldn’t ever acknowledge that gift either.

Cutting her out of the will over this is more than a little extreme. Let’s see if Reddit had any wise words for this.

Most were immediately turned off by the tone of the post.



Others appreciated the wildness of it all.



One person quickly got to the root of the issue.



Another offered a valid explanation.



And as per usual, ample sarcasm was offered.



Sounds like this lady has a lot of reflection to do.

If you liked this post, check out this story of a woman who refused to be a bridesmaid in her sister’s wedding after she said her boyfriend couldn’t come.