“Your Son is the Problem”: Why This Parent’s Honest Feedback Led to an Immediate ‘No-Entry’ Policy for Their Kids

Imagine dropping your kids off at a play date at a neighborhood friend’s house, but when they come home, they’re in tears. Would you talk to the friend’s parents about what happened or tell your kids they can’t play at that friend’s house anymore?

In this story, one parent is in this exact situation. They decide to let the friend’s parents know what happened, but now, they feel bad about the consequences.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for getting the neighborhood kids basically banned from one of the neighbors backyard for how my girls were getting treated by said neighbors’ son About a week ago, my kids (10f and 8f) went to their friends house to play. It was raining outside, but the kids aren’t allowed in the house to play.

The play date didn’t go well.

Anyway, when I went to go get my kids, they were soaked and covered in mud. My 8yo was in tears and crying saying she was cold and wanted to go home.

I asked them what happened, and they told me that their friends brother (not sure how old they are but they’re all elementary school age) sprayed them with the hose, and pushed my 8yo in the mud. Instead of making a scene in front of the kids, I took them home, and texted my kids friends mom what the girls told me.

OP feels bad about how everything worked out.

Now my kids have a tendency to exaggerate what they tell me, but when they are in tears yeah something clearly happened. Anyway, I also mentioned that the girls told me that they get picked on by her son every time they go over. Then yesterday I get told none of the kids are allowed in the neighbors backyard to play anymore. So now I feel like an AH because I didn’t want the kids to be banned from.the backyard. I was just getting tired of how my kids were getting treated by the neighbors son. So, AITA?

Did this parent overreact, or was contacting the friend’s mom the right thing to do?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the neighbor’s decision makes sense.

I completely agree.

This is probably what happened.

Here’s a simple solution!

It’s better to be banned than bullied.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fun uncle who was banned from babysitting after his (totally normal) food choices while on duty.