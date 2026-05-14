“You’re Taking Too Long!”: The Bizarre Moment an Entitled Stranger Decided to Police a 7-Eleven Slurpee Run

Imagine going to 7 eleven to get slurpees for everyone in your family. What would you do if another customer kept making annoying comments about how long you were taking? Would you rush, take your time, or get revenge?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she found a really easy way to get revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

How my dad’s girl friend destroyed some jerks at seven eleven I’m also going to refer to her as L for convince sake. So L went to seven eleven to get me, my brother, my dad and herself slushies. Naturally this means that she has quite a few to fill. She walks on in and starts filling up the slushies that’s when it happens.

An annoying family walked in.

They appear: The gang of entitled kids and their mother. They start muttering “what’s taking so long?” “why do you need that many?” stuff like that. L turns around and politely says “I’m just getting these for my family, I’ll be done soon” They continue muttering and rolling their eyes while their mother does nothing about it.

Getting revenge was pretty easy.

Cue the revenge. Yours truly had asked for a mix of raspberry and coke while everyone else wanted just raspberry. Now L had heard these jerks asking their mother for coke slushies. L decided to be very generous with my slushy and now there was no coke left, oh no!

L drove home and told us this story while I enjoyed my very tasty slushy.

I’m glad OP’s dad’s girlfriend didn’t let the annoying family rush her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person appreciates the raspberry and coke flavor combination.

This person shares their favorite slurpee flavor.

She does seem great!

Someone from Canada weighs in.

Slurpee revenge is the sweetest!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.