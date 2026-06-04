Administrator Told a Teacher His St. Patrick’s Day Outfit Was Inappropriate — His Replacement Outfit Was Worse

Have you heard of ‘whimsy-maxxing’?

This is what a 4th-grade math teacher was trying to do during St. Patrick’s Day when his administrator decided to rain on his parade.

He was dressed in green (as he should), but his socks were too much, apparently. More precisely, the issue seemed to be that you can’t really show off knee-high leprechaun socks while wearing regular pants.

So he wore a pair of “professional-looking” shorts.

That decision did not go over well with one administrator, who already had a history of criticizing his outfits during school spirit events.

He already saw that coming… But he complied. Technically.

Keep reading for the full story.

“You Have to Wear Pants” Premeditated MC for St. Patrick’s Day It’s been a while since I’ve had MC at the Teacher level. I’ve taught 8th grade math/algebra for the better part of ten years, but this year I recently repivoted back to 4th grade. It’s Saint Patrick’s Day. I’m not super Irish, but on the seventeenth of March we’re all a little Irish. I am decked out in my finest green swag, including knee-high leprechaun socks (with the buckle printed and everything), and a Rondo Celtics jersey circa 2009. I’m as green as it gets.

He understood the assignment, but apparently, too well.

It would be pointless to wear the unnecessarily gawdy leprechaun socks without wearing shorts to show them off. So I’m teaching 4th grade on St. Patrick’s Day wearing shorts. They’re not unprofessional shorts, they’re like slacks that just end above the knee. Professional shorts. Golf shorts. Anyway, my administrator is none too happy about my attire today. She’s none too happy about basically anything I wear on spirit weeks. It’s dumb and crazy if you ask me. I usually wear shirt and tie, or at least a polo. She tends to police me without policing anybody else.

He sounds too happy, so he must be up to no good.

On flannel day I wore flannel pajamas and she publicly chided me about it, when the very next day on spirit week was Pajama Day. I just literally wore the same pajamas over again. She’s been on my behind like white on rice, so I guess I should have expected some pushback today. Well, I kind of did. I brought a pair of pants as a backup today just in case. Like clockwork, she enters this paragraph of the story by saying “Mr. OP are you IRISH???” I refuse to answer that one. “Well anyway, I don’t care what kind of socks you have, you need to wear PANTS.”

He was probably breathing wrong too!

“I’m tired of you finding ways to not be in dress code when it’s supposed to be for the kids.” “You’re unprofessionally dressed (she said, unprofessionally)” and proceeded to actually scream at me to the point that the 7/39 people who weren’t staring are certainly staring now. “YOU NEED TO WEAR PANTS! I’m clocking you out (we’re at a weird district/where we have to clock in and out) until you go get pants and come back with PANTS ON!”. She said it with so much anger, as if I wasn’t wearing anything.

He had a plan in mind, though.

ENTER Malicious Compliance. I go to my car, and get my pants that are baggy and loose, and designed to have the bottoms zipper off. I wasn’t intending on unzipping them, mainly because it’s so much work to rezip. But they’re super loose in the legs. I go to the solitary bathroom and change out of my golf shorts and into these pants. I then proceed to roll them up my legs by having them come all the way up, to look like slightly longer shorts. But they’re pants. And I’m wearing them.

He knows what to do.

I go to Mrs. Admin’s office where she is talking with the superintendent (it’s a very small district to the superintendent is located on campus). I say “Hey I’m back you can punch me back in, I’m wearing pants now”. She looked at me along with superintendent, as he asked “What’s this all about…” I explain that I was wearing golf shorts today because I’m wearing these socks (pointing to my socks). “I had golf shorts on but I was told I had to wear pants… While I have you, can I ask what the procedure is to make sure I can wear shorts to work so long as it’s hot enough (it’s 106 this week in Phoenix) and professional ones?”

He knew exactly what to say.

“I’ve been meaning to ask because I’m on this medication that makes me feel like I’m going through MAN-opause…” The superintendent says to me “Look, I’ve seen you teach, I don’t care if you wear a clown suit to work, you’re golden in my book…. (turning to admin) are we clear?” Admin sheepishly nodded and I was waved away by the superintendent. As I was walking out he turned to me and said “Hey close that door on the way out would you?” I really wanted to eavesdrop, but I took the win. We’ll see how this plays out from now on.

Micromanaging people is so unnecessary and stressful for all involved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yes!

Someone has to be sane.

He sounds great.

Someone shares a memory.

This commenter shares an interesting experience.

Honestly, she could try telling him what to wear, but at what cost?

He was having fun and trying to be fun, which is rare for a math teacher (in my experience, anyway), and his outfit didn’t sound inappropriate at all.

He was participating in a school spirit event, teaching his classes, and by all accounts doing his job so well the superintendent considers it golden tier.

Meanwhile, her reaction was very unprofessional, and at the end of the day, that’s what people will remember.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.