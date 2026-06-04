A Blocked Driveway Warning Leads to an Unexpected Overnight Showdown

Blocking someone’s driveway overnight is the kind of move that tends to have consequences, but not everyone sees it that way.

A homeowner who came home Friday evening to find a stranger’s car blocking most of their driveway left a note, waited overnight, checked with the neighbors, ran errands, and came back to the same car still sitting there.

So they calmly called the non-emergency line and summoned an overnight tow truck came overnight.

But by the next afternoon, the neighbor who owned the car was right out front, angry and demanding answers.

The minute she stuck her phone camera in their face to document their own parking infractions was the moment things really got ugly.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for getting my neighbor’s partner’s car towed for blocking my driveway? Came home Friday night around 7pm to a car parked blocking 3/4 of my driveway. Since there was easy street parking I decided to leave it with a note for the time being.

So by the next day, the homeowner was in for quite the surprise.

Saturday morning car is still there. Throughout the day I ask my neighbors if they know whose car it is and nobody does. We live on a dead end so most of us know each other and the regular cars on the block.

Finally the homeowner is forced to escalate the issue.

Saturday afternoon after leaving to run errands return to the car still there so I finally call the non-emergency number in our city to have the car towed. It’s a busy big city so they don’t come tow it until sometime in the middle of the night.

That’s when the drama really began.

Sunday afternoon about 5pm my neighbor enters the front yard yelling, “did you have my car towed?!” Come out have a conversation where the neighbor seems to understand and chill even reflecting it being parked since Friday night is a long time to let it sit.

Now the neighbor is making threats of her own.

Not even 30min after she is outside my house filming my car parked in my driveway. Yes, it does stick out into the sidewalk some (which I just learned is illegal so my car is currently parked on the street). She’s filming shouting, “I’m gonna call the cops and report you every day.”

The homeowner finds themselves at a loss.

AITA for having their car towed? I feel like I gave way more time and grace than any of my neighbors would have. They literally all said they would have towed it already when I asked if they knew whose car it was. Now I’m being harassed by my neighbor.

What a conundrum.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

With neighbors like this, it’s best to stay as far away as humanly possible.

This homeowner may have unwittingly revealed a bit of their own hypocrisy.

This user would have called a tow truck a lot sooner.

When in doubt, document, document document.

Learning not to block someone’s way with your car should be common sense for anyone who’s been behind the wheel for more than 15 minutes.

Was it great that the same homeowner who called the tow truck was also not a great parker? Of course not, but that doesn’t change the fact that what this neighbor did was wrong.

Some people need to learn that their actions have consequences. And sometimes the best way to learn is by watching a tow truck tow your car away.

One thing’s for sure: next time, this neighbor will think twice about blocking the way.