A Brother Demanded His Sister Vacate Her House for a Complete Stranger, And His Friends Launched a Massive Smear Campaign When She Said No

Being asked to let a stranger into your home is already a big ask, but being asked to leave so the stranger can be alone in it is a different convers09ation entirely.

A woman holding down her family house while her brother traveled abroad got a request that landed somewhere between strange and genuinely uncomfortable — his friend’s girlfriend, someone she had never met, wanted to stop by for a “cat visit.”

When she said she wasn’t comfortable with it, her brother suggested she just leave the house entirely, which made her even more suspicious of the whole thing.

So after pushing back, her brother resorted to pitting his entire friend group against her.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH? Family Dispute My brother (23) is currently out of the country with his friends on a boys’ trip and will be gone for another week. Today, he texted me saying that one of his friend’s girlfriends wanted to come over to our house to “visit” our cats for 30–45 minutes.

But the family sees a few big problems with this.

The problem is: neither my mom nor I have ever met this girl. We also haven’t even met the friend she’s dating. This would also happen on Sunday, which is the one day I’ll actually be at the house while my mom is out of town.

So one of them spoke up about their discomfort.

I told my brother I wasn’t comfortable with it. Our cats are very shy around new people and would probably just hide the entire time anyway, and beyond that, it feels weird to have someone I’ve never met come into our home while neither he nor his friend is even there.

But the brother wasn’t sympathetic at all and soon turned the rest of the family against them.

He responded by telling me I should just leave the house and let her hang out with the cats. I told him, “It’s a nice gesture, but it’s something you should be present for.” After that, he got his friends involved, and they all started calling me crazy and difficult. AITA?

This brother needs a reality check.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

What did Reddit think?

This user immediately gets bad vibes from the whole thing.

This user agrees the brother is likely up to no good.

Intuitions exist to keep you safe from potentially dangerous situations.

There are way too many red flags for this user’s comfort.

The audacity of asking someone to leave their own home so a stranger can have it unsupervised is the kind of thing that gets even more ridiculous the longer you think about it.

She wasn’t overreacting by simply stating her discomfort. In fact, she offered a perfectly reasonable explanation and all she got in return was her brother’s gaslighting.

The door stays closed for strangers, and her brother should understand that.