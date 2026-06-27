A Calculated Escape: Serial Complaining Couple Tortures a Waitress With Endless Demands Before Staging a Shocking Dine-and-Dash

There are rude customers and then there are AWFUL customers.

And if you work as a server in a restaurant, you’re unfortunately going to have to deal with your fair share of folks from both categories.

But that never makes it any easier!

In today’s story, a server talked about a couple she waited on who acted like total creeps to her.

Take a look at how she handled these rude folks…

Had a table follow me across the floor tonight. “I work at a small local place and tonight we get the tale as old as time… Cut down to closers, and get a huge rush 20 minutes later. Whatever, I’m an experienced server, more money for me. The problem is that I get split between patio and bar area. I got this two top that comes in. I give the greeting, and come back with waters. We do bread service, but I let them know its gonna be a minute, as we have to bake more.

This didn’t get off to a good start…

Dude asks for a beer I’ve never heard of, and being a beer snob myself I cant imagine that its a common thing, but he rolls his eyes at me and says “So you don’t have any beers not on your draft list?” They order, and want two soups out first. I go to the back, start getting them, expo lets me know that my 6 top outsiders food is ready. I slap everything on two trays, ask someone to run tray two and let them know Ill be right out. I drop off the soups to the rude couple (with spoons. I know thats an insane detail to add, but an important one). I accidentally put the wrong soup in front of the wrong person. Easy fix, but this dude is staring me down the whole time I’m switching them. I ask them if they need anything. “Bread.”

Dude…relax…

I let them know, again, its in the oven and its gonna be a minute. The guy gives an exasperated sigh and rolls his eyes, and they tell me they dropped their fork, and need a new one. Again, easy fix. As I try to leave the dude goes “So are we gonna have time to eat these before our food comes out?”. I, taken aback, say yes. I finally leave with the rest of the food for my other table and the whole time the dude is glaring at me.

Wow! How rude!

I drop off the food at my patio table and turn around. Dude is right there. He followed me to my other table and says “So the soup was lukewarm and I saw you visit your other table before getting our fork, so we’re done here.” And then just left a $70 tab unpaid and the food already being made.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

I love the idea that the last commenter added!

A national database for horrible restaurant customers.

Someone out there make it happen!

Let’s hope she never has to deal with these customers ever again!

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