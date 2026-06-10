A Casino Accidentally Put Tech Support in Charge of Jackpots, and It Went Horribly Wrong

Have you ever gotten hired for a job, and on your first day you realized that the job was absolutely nothing like you thought it would be? In that situation, would you stick it out or quit and look for another job? It would probably depend on the job and how badly you needed it.

In this story, one man was in this situation. He was hired at a casino as Tech Support. He has a degree in computer science, so this made sense for him.

But on his first day of work, he realized that the job they wanted him to do was actually completely different. He was expected to be a cashier paying out jackpot winnings.

He knew this was not the right job for him, but he decided to give it a try anyway.

It was a glorious failure. Let’s read all about it.

I dropped $250,000.00 dollars on the floor and was fired 3 hours into my first day. I was recently hired at a casino as, what I was told would be Tech Support. If it was anything like jobs I’d had in the past, I would be working with a system and waiting for dispatch to tell me what machines need fixing. Little interface and I can use my computer science background to a reslasonsble degree. Alas I was a glorified cashier, paying out jackpots.

This doesn’t sound anything like Tech Support.

This was never something I was going to be good at, I repeatedly told the hiring managers that I had no experience handling money and that doing so would likely lead to accidents. They said not to worry and as I started today, the first thing I was asked to do was to pay out a jackpot of a couple hundred dollars. This quickly upset me, And I asked the manager if I was in the proper department for what I’d been hired for. I was told yes and tried to make the best of it. I awkwardly worked with the other cashier’s and went around delivering payouts.

But then there was a much bigger payout.

A wide area progressive had worked its way above 250,000 dollars and I was told to run the paperwork, cash it out and deliver it on my own. I have worked here for a total of 2 and half hours by this point and done maybe 3 deliveries of a couple hundred dollars. I stared at my handler and they said to go for it.

It didn’t work out well.

I set it up and the patron who had won the jackpot came back to the security section where I was pulling the money out in stacks. I asked him to wait by the rewards area and he proceeded to grab one of the stacks of cash. Security removed it from his possession and asked him the same thing I did. The money finished and as I walked it through the gate, dumped the entire bag onto the floor.

That was the end of that job.

My handler told me to leave and that I was fired. It’s been 3 years since my previous job. I’ve been a stay at home dad living by the grace of people in my life, housing covered by my parents with food and other necessities coming from donations and food pantries. I make a couple hundred dollars doing nerd stuff for my friends but I need more to get ahead of a few things in life and provide more for my son.

How is that even remotely Tech Support?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wonders why he doesn’t have a job.

Another person thinks a cash payout is odd.

One person wants to buy him a pizza.

And another person wishes him luck.

I mean, it’s really no loss if he got fired from the job because it was clearly not the type of job he was looking for. It is odd that years later he wouldn’t have found another job though, even if it’s not in tech support.

I wouldn’t want to work in a casino handling that much money either. It would be really stressful to me. I think he probably dropped the money because he was stressed out by it. Either that or it was heavy. I’m not sure how much it would weigh to hold a bag with that much cash. I guess it probably depends how big the bills are.