A Company Mandated a Sudden Return to the Office—Until an Employee Proved the Policy Was Actively Crushing Corporate Mental Health

Work policies should align with the values companies claim to support.

The following story involves an employee who questions why his company pushed a return-to-office mandate.

He pointed out that doing this adds daily stress and reduces work-life balance

Meanwhile, the company continued posting about wellness and burnout, which totally contradicts the health effects of the policy.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Corporate Mental Health Posts Feel Hollow When You’re Forcing Everyone Back Into Traffic I find it incredibly ironic when companies enforce “return to office” mandates. They constantly post about mental health awareness like they actually care. For a lot of office jobs, people commute one to two hours a day. They do this just to sit in a building and communicate through Slack, Zoom, Teams, and email anyway.

This employee thinks there is no benefit when leadership implements the “return to office” policy.

So what exactly was gained? There is traffic, stress, exhaustion, less personal time, and worse work-life balance. The commute alone has a massive impact on mental health. People sit in traffic. They lose sleep. They get home drained. They do all of this so leadership can feel better seeing bodies in chairs.

He adds that they are being hypocrites.

Meanwhile, the same companies post inspirational messages about burnout, wellness, and self-care on LinkedIn. They act like they are champions of employee well-being. The hypocrisy is exhausting. At this point, I would almost respect corporations more if they were just honest about it.

Their concerns are fake and insulting.

Stop pretending it is about culture, collaboration, or mental health. If it is about control, commercial real estate, middle management validation, or optics, just say that. The fake concern and PR performance is what makes it all feel so insulting.

For many employees, going to work can be more exhausting than the work itself.

That is why some people struggle to take wellness messages seriously when workplace policies seem to pull in the opposite direction.

Whether people agree or disagree with return-to-office policies, leadership should prioritize employees’ welfare first and foremost.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

What do you think? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user agrees with OP.

This person shares what they did in their office.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Nothing says “we care” like adding two hours of traffic to your day.