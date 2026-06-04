A Controlling Roommate Attempted to Ban an Existing Household Pet, But The Owner Isn’t Giving Her Up

If you’ve ever had to deal with a not-so-great roommate before, then this story is for you!

It’s pretty amazing how people can lack self-awareness to the point that they think they can call the shots when moving into a new place.

Yeah, talk about having a lot of nerve…

The person who wrote this story didn’t hold back as they described how things went off the rails in a hurry when a new roommate was set to move on…and then she wanted a cat who already lived there to be shown the door.

I don’t think so!

Read on and find out what happened.

AITA for keeping my cat even though my roommate wants him gone? “Before moving in, I cleared it with Roommate A (who is also the landlady) that I’d be bringing my 6-year-old blind cat a few weeks later. She agreed. While checking out the place, a friend suggested their friend (Roommate B) for the third room. B moved in, and I brought my cat home after checking with both of them again.

Someone always has to screw it up for everyone…

Now, Roommate B wants the cat gone. She and A initially complained about the smell and his excessive meowing when I’m not home (B is a very light sleeper). I immediately took action and now both A and B admit the smell is gone (A is now totally fine with him) I changed his diet/routine and I’m fixing a corridor door so there will be three doors between the cat and B’s room. I’m also looking into soundproof panels. Also, starting next month, I’ll be working remotely, which stops 90% of his “separation anxiety” meows.

This is pretty nervy coming from someone who moved in after the fact…

B claims she had no idea a cat was actually moving in. I did talk to her beforehand about him and how I’d manage his issues. I thought that was a clear heads-up; she says she thought we were just “chatting” and that I never explicitly asked, “Are you okay with me bringing him?” B’s Perspective: She feels her permission was never taken. She doesn’t want to be woken up or annoyed by animal sounds in her own home. She believes she has the right to refuse a pet and demand a change to the living situation. My Perspective: I had an agreement with the landlady before even moving in. B found this room through me, and it feels unfair for her to change the rules of a pet-friendly home after the fact.

This roommate needs to grin and bear it!

I’ve tried finding a friend or family member to take him to keep the peace, but no one can. I refuse to give a senior, blind cat to a total stranger. B says my solutions aren’t “realistic” and feels like I’m telling her to “deal with it or leave.” I feel like I’m doing everything humanly possible to accommodate her, but I won’t abandon my cat. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who learned the hard way not to try to keep a security deposit he should have paid.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit users shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual also said she’s NTA.

I don’t know about you, but if someone demanded that I get rid of an animal that I’d had for years, I’d tell them to leave and never come back.

So I, for one, am glad that this woman stood her ground.

Nice work!

That poor cat is caught in the middle of all this fighting…