A Couple Accommodated Every Noise Complaint From Their Neighbors—Until the Cops Were Called on Them for Vacuuming at Noon

Apartment living requires an abundance of tolerance, but some neighbors haven’t gotten that memo yet.

A couple on the second floor of a four-story building spent months trying to accommodate petty downstairs neighbors who complained about everything from phone vibrations to footsteps.

At first, the couple tried to be accommodating. They turned off alarm vibrations, they watched the clock when installing an AC unit, and they ignored parking lot confrontations — until they couldn’t anymore.

When they finally reported the harassment to their landlord, the neighbors responded by calling 911 when they vacuumed their own apartment at noon on a weekday.

Read on — this one’s going to make a lot of apartment dwellers feel very seen.

AITA for “making too much noise” in my apartment after my downstairs neighbors called the cops on me for vacuuming? I (M) live on the second floor of a four-story building with my wife. For the past couple of months, our downstairs neighbors have been making our lives miserable over normal apartment noise. It started with the absolute dumbest thing: our morning alarm vibrations.

He explains that this couple gets up fairly early.

My wife is a teacher and needs to be at school by 7:30 AM, and I start work at 8:00 AM. We set our alarms for 5:30 AM.

And this wasn’t okay with the neighbors, so as annoyed as they were, they still tried to be accommodating.

The neighbors complained that the vibration from our phones on the nightstand woke them up because they sleep until 7:00 AM. To be accommodating, we turned off the vibrate feature.

But the neighbors didn’t stop there.

They still complained and started harassing us in the parking lot on our way to our cars. The Floor/Footstep Issue: Our building has hardwood floors. We have neighbors above us too — we hear them walking all the time, but we ignore it because that’s just apartment living. We don’t stomp, we just exist.

So then one day, the problem escalated even further.

I was installing a bedroom AC unit one evening and made sure to finish before 10:00 PM to abide by local noise ordinances. The next morning, they cornered us and threatened to call the cops. That was our breaking point.

The couple then got the landlord involved, but not before the couple received a troubling visit.

We reported them to the landlord for harassment, which finally stopped the parking lot confrontations. The Cop at My Door: Today, I took a PTO day to relax and clean. I was vacuuming and tidying up between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Shortly after, a police officer knocked on my door.

The officer explains what happened.

Apparently, the neighbors called 911 and claimed I was “stomping on the floor to spite them” because we reported them to the landlord. They genuinely believe we are tracking their schedules just to annoy them. I barely have time to track my own life, let alone theirs.

Now the couple is starting to feel a little hopeless.

I feel trapped. We’ve accommodated them, but I need to be able to walk, clean, and live in my own home during broad daylight. AITA for losing my patience, or are they completely out of line?

The neighbors have taken this wayyyy too far.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

The landlord can’t allow this behavior to continue.

Petty neighbor complaints are nothing new.

It’s time for this couple to start making their own police report.

The couple needs to stay on their landlord about doing the right thing here.

Calling 911 over someone vacuuming their apartment at 11:30 in the morning pretty much makes you the villain in most people’s eyes.

It’s also an excellent argument for why this couple was right to stop accommodating and start documenting. They’d already given more ground than the situation required, turned off vibrations, timed their projects, endured the parking lot ambushes.

The moment they stopped shrinking and reported the harassment, the neighbors escalated to emergency services. But that was the wrong move.

If the neighbor thinks they’re going to back down now, then they’re sorely mistaken.