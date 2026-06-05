A Couple Pulled Off a Flawless, Stunning Wedding—Until the Father of the Bride Took the Microphone and Ruined the Reception

A lot of planning goes into weddings, and part of that planning involves the guest list. It’s important to remember that anyone you invite to your wedding could be a wild card and could do something crazy, rude or downright awful that could ruin your wedding day, or at the very least, make it memorable in a very bad way.

In this story, one woman thinks back to her own wedding day. She reluctantly invited her dad’s family to her wedding, and while she doesn’t exactly regret it, she does wish her dad and uncle-in-law hadn’t given speeches at her wedding. The speeches made her feel awkward and uncomfortable. They seemed to think she was only marrying for money and that her husband was ugly.

Keep reading for the whole story and to see if these rude relatives were right about their relationship or very wrong.

Cringe Wedding Speeches: Dad insinuates that groom is ugly, Uncle insinuates that bride is a gold-digger Yeah. My wedding. When my husband and I started dating, he was a tall big man and I was a petite and slim woman. We clicked because of our shared interests and values and were engaged within a year, with the engagement lasting for 2 years before the big day. I was and still am very much in love with my husband, despite the comments from friends and even my own family about my husband’s looks. I didn’t care (My husband’s intelligence, with and humor just swept me off my feet).

When they were dating, she knew her hubby was better off then she was.

For context, when hubby and I met, I was a broke college student and he managed his family business. He always said he and his family were comfortable but as someone who literally lived with her family in one bedroom, one bathroom run-down bungalow, hubby and his family were MORE than comfortable. But I honestly had no idea how well off they were until wedding planning time.

Her father-in-law sounds awesome.

I had been working on freelance stuff while in college and managed to get some good money to start paying vendors after I graduated. Hubby and I also started planning to buy a house and talked about loans and stuff. My father-in-law to be got wind of it and basically sat us down and said he would pay for the wedding and gave us the blueprint to what would be our house. I was stunned and tried to decline but he was so insistent that hubby and I could only nod.

Her dad wasn’t on the same page about the wedding.

Now, my dad, he starts to throw in some demands of where the wedding should take place (he wants it in our hometown since traditionally, where I’m from, the wedding has to be held in the bride’s birth place). My father-in-law argued that since he’s paying, it has to be convenient for him and his family and even offered to pay for my entire family to fly to the big city to hold the wedding there. It got so hubby and I almost eloped out of frustration. Anyway, it was resolved when father-in-law paid to fly my parents to the city and he showed them the house he had built for hubby and me (it was a very nice 2 story townhouse). That shut my father up and they compromised on having the wedding in the city near my hometown which was closest to the airport.

She didn’t want to invite all of her family members to the wedding.

I don’t know if you can tell, but I don’t have a close relationship with my father. But I also don’t have a close relationship with his side of the family and didn’t even want to invite them because of all the backstabbing and bad mouthing they did to my family (better context: we were well off before and fell into extremely hard times and my father’s family didn’t lift a finger to help and instead disrespected, laughed at and shunned us; it was my mother’s side who helped us get back on our feet). This will be important for later.

The wedding was great, until it wasn’t.

Fast forward to the wedding. The ceremony was beautiful and the day was a dream. It all was going so well until the wedding speeches took place. I don’t know how it is in other weddings, but for mine, a lot of family members get to speak. There were several heartfelt and wonderful speeches but unfortunately, what stuck out like a sore thumb were the speeches of my father, and his brother-in-law (my uncle).

Her dad’s speech was pretty bad.

My father basically started his speech by pointing out that he thought hubby and I were mismatched. Exact words. Mismatched. I wasn’t sure what he meant until he said, “Look at how stunning my daughter is while her husband…” he trailed off and just gestured to my husband. There were nervous chuckles all around and I just wanted the earth to swallow me whole.

She thought that was the worst of it.

He might’ve caught on to how awkward it was because he did end the speech beautifully but the damage was done. I couldn’t even look at the table were my new in-laws were sitting (years later, it’s still the topic of conversation with my in-laws). I honestly thought that was the worst of it until the emcee had my uncle-in-law speak.

Her uncle-in-law was rude in an entirely different way.

Now, this uncle-in-law, I once thought was pretty cool because he was funny and all that. I did hear that he had also badmouthed my family before but I was kinda giving him the benefit of the doubt (another thing….his stepdaughter, my cousin, whom I honestly DID NOT WANT TO INVITE BUT DID SO AT THE BEHEST OF MY OTHER RELATIVES, had disrespected my parents on more than one occasion because we were poor and I do not have a good relationship with her). Anyway, this uncle, he starts off by saying the first time he met my husband, he knew immediately that he was made of money. And he basically spent almost the entirety of his speech talking about how rich my husband is, practically insinuating that I married him because he was rich. It was so awkward and embarrassing and to this day, I cannot watch the entirety of my wedding video compilation because it includes THAT speech.

But they didn’t let the drama get to them.

Anyway, that was 10 years ago. Hubby and I are still married and have a toddler and are still very much in love. My dad and my hubby have a civil relationship while I’ve tried to avoid my uncle like plague. I think our only interaction in the past 7 years was when we brought our baby home and he said I should lose some weight. Yeah. He’s a jerk.

How rude! This couple truly sounds meant to be. I’m glad they’re living their own happily ever after despite what their families may think.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good suggestion.

Here’s another story about a bad wedding speech.

Another person is worried the same thing would happen.

One parent shares an opinion on wedding speeches.

It probably isn’t a great idea to let a lot of people give speeches at weddings. You never know what they’re going to say. Or, could they run their speeches by someone before saying them out loud? Perhaps not even the bride and groom but a trusted friend or wedding coordinator?

It’s too bad to put so much time, effort and money into a beautiful celebration only to have it ruined by a few rude words. If they have something to say that’s rude, they don’t need to say it through a microphone. They could talk to the couple privately if they feel so strongly about something, like their marriage being a bad idea.