A Driver Tried to Steal a Parking Spot From Someone Already Pulling In — It Turned Into a Full-On Fight

Do you ever come across a driver that gets on every last nerve of yours?

This is a similar story where a driver doesn’t know basic parking rules!

Check out how things got out of hand.

AITAH for taking a parking spot? I live in Chicago and this morning decided, since I got to work about an hour early, to go to a nearby park where it’s all parallel street parking. I circled the park and saw someone getting into their car so I pulled over with my blinker on, waiting “behind” the spot to allow them to exit their spot safely.

This is where things get weird…

I was then going to pull forward and reverse into the spot. A third car drove around me and I assumed at first that they just were going around. They pulled up just ahead of where the car was pulling out, forcing the original car to stop before having to then navigate around the third car and leave. I started to pull forward and to my annoyance they started trying to back up into the spot. I have a tiny car so went “nope” and honked and pulled in.

UH OH…

Third car reverses and rolls down the window. The man goes “what are you doing?!” To which I responded “what are YOU doing, I was waiting for this spot.” He proceeds to argue that I was NOT waiting for that spot, and no one waits BEHIND the car whose space they want. I argued back stating I was in fact waiting for that spot, and I always wait behind the car pulling out so they have space to pull out into the traffic lane safely. I snipped back and said “I’m glad you know know how EVERYONE waits for parking spots”.

Things got INTENSE!

He insisted I was waiting for a different spot and gestured behind me. He persisted to call me a liar – I told him “I’m glad you believe that” and proceeded to fix my car in its spot. This is how I’ve always signaled that I am waiting for a parking spot – just behind the car so it can safely exit. With my turn signal on and pulled close to the parking lane to allow traffic to pass on my left. Everyone I can think of waits for spots this way as well.

That’s INSANE!

I’m sure people do it the way he does too but the audacity to claim I’m a liar and did it wrong just because he wanted the spot is WILD. Anyways he ended up taking the spot he gestured to somewhere behind me. I’m convinced he was the AH but to be fair, I’ll ask: AITAH?

YIKES! That sounds so weird!

Why would he be so confident when he was clearly wrong?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows that driver was clearly in the wrong.

This user supports this driver!

This user knows that guy was an idiot.

This user wouldn’t have bothered having a conversation with that guy.

That’s right! This user knows that guy was being unreasonable.

Some people really need to start using their brain!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.