A Coworker Keeps Following Her to Areas of the Workplace He Has No Reason to Be — She’s Scared but Worried She’s Overreacting

While at work, it is important to remain professional at all times, but sometimes you have a coworker who is either awkward or downright creepy, which can make it difficult to know how to react.

What would you do if an older guy at work kept following you around and just staring at you or asking odd questions even though he had no reason to be doing that?

The young woman in this story had that happen to her, and while it is making her very uncomfortable, she doesn’t want to react or cause problems with her job.

Personally, I think she needs to either tell the guy to leave her alone or, better yet, ask a manager to step in and have that conversation. Read on to get the full details of the story and see how you think she should handle it.

Creepy Coworker I am 17f and theres a coworker I just met for the first time maybe a week ago and he is maybe 30m.

Ok, let’s see what this guy is doing.

I dont think he is new but it is my first time seeing him and also working with him. So, this coworker is fairly chill and he doesnt really talk much, until he starts doing slightly unusual things I guess? So, first time I am meeting and working with him, I go to the back of the store to grab some things and like its chill and nobody is back there.

Some people have no concept of personal space.

Out of nowhere, (he is supposed to be running our station while im back there) and he shows up, I am in between shelving and he is just standing right there outside the shelf staring at me, and then he walks in and asks me what I need. So, I got what I needed but he just watches me open the box and leans in towards me and is in my personal space,(for no reason because he isnt doing anything) then he walks away after I crouch down to open the box to get away from him.. like alright, weird but whatever.

Maybe this guy has a crush on her, but doesn’t know how to handle it.

Maybe a week goes by and I am working with him again but on different stations. This time things kinda get weirder. So, he always ends up on my station somehow. He either is grabbing something from under me for no reason, just randomly opening drawers in my station for no reason, and he throws away trash on my side.

This would be very uncomfortable.

He would come to my side to throw away trash constantly and when my coworker came to take out the trash, it was to the point thag my side was full, and she didnt have to change his because it was practically empty. Then my break time rolls around and another person fills my place for a bit. He is supposed to be at his station while I am on break, but no. He comes into the break room at least 3 times to grab a drink and I see him looking at me through the corner of my eye. Like weird.

She needs to talk to a manager about this.

Then I’m back from break and I’m made to do a couple things. I have to go get some stuff from the back shelf to restock while someone is holding down my spot and he is meant to do the other spot like normal. This time there is one other person in the back in the shelves but farther away slightly. I go to grab my stuff and im just looking to find my exact item, bam right behind me he asks what im looking for.

It isn’t his job to come help her like this.

I tell him and he shows it to me. Why is he not at his station…why is he here again.. then he just walks away like nothing happened. I told my mom about this guy and she said hes a weirdo and to stay away from him.

She isn’t overreacting. She should document this with management.

He does sort of make me uncomfortable but I dont want to overreact. I possibly didn’t explain some stuff super correctly in this post and it was definitely weirder in the moment, but uh thats my story. I’m prob overreacting lol

He is making her feel uncomfortable with his unusual behavior. Whether that is because he likes her and is being creepy, or because he is just an awkward guy, doesn’t really matter. It has to stop.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this.

He is being creepy, even if it isn’t intentional.

Documenting all communication is a good idea.

She isn’t being paranoid.

This commenter says to listen to your gut.

If she wants to confront him, this is a good way.

Regardless of his intentions, she needs to make it stop, and that means going to the manager. There is no way to know whether he is just an awkward guy or if he is a real threat, and she should not let it continue just to find out.

His actions are making her uncomfortable, so they need to stop. She could just ask him to leave her alone, but that often makes things worse. Talking to management is a safer and more effective option.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice