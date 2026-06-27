A Cruel Deadline: Mom Secretly Plans to Get Rid of Daughter’s Beloved Cat Before She Even Packs Her Bags for University

Leaving for college is already emotional enough without watching your family give away your cat before you’ve even graduated.

In this story, a hardworking teen’s mom decided it was time to rehome the family cat of four years ahead of a move to a new house.

She cited concerns over furniture damage, litter box odor, and the fact that she simply didn’t want the responsibility.

The teen, on the other hand, was completely devastated. She tried to offer a compromise trial period, but her mom just wouldn’t budge.

Now she’s hurt, frustrated, and running out of options for an animal she’s loved since she was thirteen.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

AITA for arguing with mom because she wants to give my cat away after im in college? I (17F) have recently been in a back and forth with my mom.

Lately, there’s been some serious drama over the household pets.

She wants to give my cat of 4 years away because of a few reasons. 1, I’m moving to college in a year and she will be moving houses too. She’s gonna have new furniture, and she insists our cat will scratch everything up. 2. She says her litterbox will stink up the place, and that my brother (15M) doesn’t want to take care of her and neither does she.

This teen thinks her mom is being totally unfair — and besides, her mom knows how much this pet means to her.

I got upset because I don’t ask for a lot. I get good grades and study hard. All I want is for my cat to be with my family, because that’ll make me feel comforted as compared to giving her away to another family. My mom knows how attached I am to my cat. Everyone knows how much I love her.

The teen tries to suggests alternatives, but her mom won’t agree to anything.

I proposed letting the cat stay at least for a month, see if she causes any trouble and then make a decision at least, but she still doesn’t budge. My brother initially agreed to take care of her for a month, but all of a sudden he’s changed his mind and insists he never said he would in the first place, which got me mad at both of them. I don’t know what to do. I’m so upset and teary ugh. AITA?

Even the thought of parting with a beloved pet could make anyone teary-eyed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Maybe Redditors will be the voice of reason.

This teen may just have to brainstorm ways to take the cat with her.

Her mom should have known better that this day was coming.

This user thinks more background information is needed for a proper judgment.

Maybe both sides are making reasonable points.

She’s seventeen, heading to college, and asking her family to keep the one constant that makes home feel like home while she’s gone. Ultimately, that’s a completely understandable ask.

Her mom is treating the cat like a logistics problem to be solved before the move, and the fact that her daughter is in tears about it apparently isn’t enough to pause and reconsider.

If her mother doesn’t want to seriously damage their relationship, she would be wise to consider a compromise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.