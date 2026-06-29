A Customer Complained That a Cashier Wouldn’t Let Her In After Closing — The Manager’s Response Is What Every Employee Wishes Would Happen

Just because someone is inside a store doesn’t mean it’s open.

One off-duty cashier found that out while waiting inside for a friend to finish a shift at a craft store after closing.

The lights were off and it couldn’t have been much more obvious that the store had already closed for the night.

But, unfortunately, one customer refused to take no for an answer.

Instead, she started banging on the doors and demanded to be let inside anyway.

Read on to see what she did when things didn’t go her way.

Worked there but wasn’t on shift Years ago, I worked at Joann’s with my friend. One evening in the winter, around the holidays, it had snowed a ton and the weather was in the negatives. As poor college students, we didn’t have the luxury of running the car while we waited for each other.

She was just there to pick her friend up.

My friend was on shift, and I was just picking them up, so our manager let me in. The lights were out, the doors were locked, and it was very obvious, to non entitled people, that the store was closed. This lady comes running up, yanks on the doors, and gets mad that they’re locked. She then starts banging on the window (where I’m waiting in my street clothes for my friend) and demanding that I should let her in. I said, “Sorry, store is closed.” She huffs, “YOU’RE inside!”

As it turns out, the lady did file a complaint.

I said, “Yeah, I am. Have a great night!” And proceeded to ignore her continued tantrum. She then waited for us to come outside and complained to the manager who clearly just backed me up. Eventually she said, “Lady, I’m not being paid to hear your complaints in the freezing cold. It’s illegal to take my time when I’m off duty. I’m not interested in standing here all night with you. You’re welcome to come back when the store is open, which is exactly what the staff told you. Make a choice. If you don’t want to make it, then I will and then you’ll be banned from the store entirely.” The lady called to complain about all of us “night staff” to which our boss told her that she “didn’t have a night staff” so the customer “must have been mistaken.”

Nice! It’s wonderful to see everyone on the same page at that store.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about situations like this.

That’s basically what the manager said.

Great point.

Here’s someone who gets it.

For this person, the whole thing was handled well.

It’s amazing how many customers seem to think the rules apply to everyone except them.

Once the doors are locked, the store is closed. It really is that simple!

The manager handled this perfectly by backing up the employees instead of rewarding that kind of behavior.

Hopefully that customer eventually realizes that the world doesn’t stop just because she showed up after closing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.