A Customer Felt Uncomfortable After A Music Store Cashier Asked For Her Name And Number During Checkout

Friendly employees can make shopping a much better experience.

However, there’s a point where friendly can start feeling uncomfortable.

This shopper recently dealt with a similar feeling after a new cashier began treating her more like a friend than a shopper.

At first, it was long conversations and unusual comments every time she stopped by the store.

But then, the cashier took it a step further and asked for her phone number while ringing up a purchase. And, at this point, the customer got more uncomfortable than she’d ever been at that store.

Read on to see what happened next.

Cashier asked my phone number and I’m very uncomfortable I’m a 27F, and I frequent this one music shop because I’m a collector of music items. You could call me a regular. They recently hired this overly friendly older woman who thinks were “friends.” Of the handful times in the last month I’ve been there she’s been at the register and has spoken to me about: Trump and how he’s causing a Holocaust, learning canning for a nuclear fall out, having microchips in our arms by 2030, and how China owns us and are watching us thru our phones.

At first, she didn’t see the woman.

One other time, she was tending to the shelves and saw me. She began following me around the store, bumping into me down the isles and each time I’d look up she’d be watching me. Today, I bought a K-pop CD because I was very fond of this particular artist. When I walked in I didn’t see her on the register and was happy. All the sudden, she came out from the back and began checking me out. When she picked up the K-pop CD, she squealed.

Then, she started asking for her name and number.

She told me how she’s a huge fan and loves the drama of the K-pop community. Before I knew it this woman is asking for my phone number because she wants to give me K-pop recommendations. She wrote down her number on a piece of paper (holding up the line) and shoved a piece of paper in my hands with a pen and wanted my full name and number. I ended up giving her a fake name and number and hurried my way out. On my way out, she was shouting how she’s so excited to text me. I feel extremely uncomfortable. I’m not confrontational but I feel like I need to call the store and let them know what is going on. I will not be returning to this store until I know she no longer works there.

Eek! The woman seems harmless enough, but it’s easy to see why she doesn’t like it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

According to this comment, she needs to set boundaries first.

Here’s some good advice.

Let’s hope not, but it’s possible.

The woman does sound lonely.

This cashier definitely crossed a line, even if she meant well.

At the same time, going straight to management probably shouldn’t be the first step. Setting a polite but firm boundary may be enough to get the message across. If that doesn’t work, then it’s a different conversation.

Until then, bringing a friend along and keeping the interaction short and polite would probably make future visits a lot less awkward.

The bottom line is that not every uncomfortable situation needs a formal complaint, but everyone deserves to shop without feeling pressured into sharing personal information.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.