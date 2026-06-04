A Downstairs Neighbor Filed Non-Stop Fake Noise Complaints—Until a Fed-Up Renter Decided to Unleash a Real Acoustic Nightmare

In general, most people are pretty decent and try to be good neighbors when they move into an area. Sadly, that is not always the case.

What would you do if your new downstairs neighbor started filing complaints and making things up about you, even though they weren’t true at all?

That is what happened to the person in this story, and when the landlord wouldn’t put a stop to it, they decided to move out at the end of their lease. With that date coming up, however, they know that they can’t be evicted in time, so they decided to give the downstairs neighbor something to complain about.

While it is not the ‘right’ thing to do, it is definitely understandable. Read through the full story below to see what exactly happened.

My new downstairs neighbor made the manager harass me. I hope he likes being woken up at 2 am every night I’ve lived in the same apartment with my boyfriend for almost 4 years.

Sounds like a great place to live to me.

It’s not the best apartment, but I love the location. I’ve never really had any problems here, I’m a quiet neighbor that stays to myself. My new downstairs neighbor has made several stupid complaints. Like complaints me running my garbage disposal.

What do they have to complain about?

But the most recent one was ridiculous. He went and told management that there’s been issues with my balcony. I got a call last week asking if I’ve been throwing anything over my balcony. I told the manager absolutely not. There’s plants down below so I had dumped a water bottle off into the plants before but that’s not harming anyone.

If this is a one-time thing, it is no big deal.

Because of this call I went out to my balcony to investigate. I noticed my flower vase had fallen over and some water may of spilled down. Not too big of a deal. There wasn’t too much water in the vase when the wind knocked it over. I think this is the end of that silly complaint but I was wrong.

How did he get a violation for a pet he doesn’t have?

The weekend passes and I get a nasty notice on my door. The notice said Pet violation for not picking up after my dog $50 fine. And stating I’m at risk of getting my lease terminated because of my violations. The only problem is… I don’t have a dog!

What a crazy assumption.

I emailed the property manager and said “I do not have a dog. Therefore I’m not paying this fine” She sends back a RIDICULOUS email stating that she’s received SEVERAL complaints (I only have one downstairs neighbor) about urine coming from my balcony, so she ASSUMED I was letting my dog (that I don’t have) pee on my balcony.

Oh, come on, this is just insane.

Then she says since I don’t have a dog that means me or my boyfriend are peeing on our balcony!!!! And that I’m still in violation of my lease! This was just comical at this point. My boyfriend and I have NEVER done this. We’ve never had any complaints in our 4 years here. It just so happens as soon as I got a new downstairs neighbor the complaints came rolling in.

Let’s see how they get her back.

Here’s where the petty revenge kicks in. I work night shift so I don’t go to bed until around 6am. Every morning around 6 am I hear my new neighbor leaving for work.

If she wants to complain, they will give her something to complain about.

My boyfriend and I decided to incorporate a new 2 am workout when I get home from work consisting of jumping jacks, running in place and all sorts of fun stuff just for my lovely downstairs neighbor. I’ve informed the leasing office that I won’t be renewing my lease in December due to this. The next 3 months for my new neighbor is going to be hell. I hope he enjoys it.

This is perfect because even if they try to evict her, it will take longer than she is planning on staying anyway. They can’t do anything to her, so she may as well get revenge.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This commenter has a practical suggestion.

I think this sounds like a great idea.

Now this is just going too far.

Sounds like a great new hobby to me.

Sometimes you just need to do some cleaning.

If she wants to make unfounded complaints, they will give her something real to complain about. I just can’t imagine why their neighbor would make this type of stuff up. Do they really have nothing better going on in their life?

It seems like some people just love to antagonize others, but of course, they hate it when people get revenge. I would love to hear how the downstairs neighbor in this story reacted to all the noise they are generating.