A Dream Home Becomes a Source of Stress Because of One Ongoing Neighbor Issue

It really sucks to hear stories like this…

We always cheer when people we care about are able to buy their dream house…but what happens when things go south because of awful neighbors?

How terrible is that?!?!

Unfortunately, it happens from time to time.

The person who wrote the story below opened up about why their neighbors are driving them to the point of no return and they’re thinking about selling the house that they love.

Yeah, this is a huge bummer…

Check out what they had to say about what’s going on.

I just need to vent. “My neighbors moved in a couple years ago. Been like hell ever since. They are everything undesirable in a neighbor.

What a way to live, right?

They have loud parties, urinate outside, ride loud bikes around and around, trespass on my property constantly, hit my house and car with objects and actual people have been slammed into my house and fence, their older daughter screams and swears at little kids over there etc etc etc. I tolerated it for a long time, followed by nice direct conversations, finally police after they literally screamed at me to call them while standing in my yard. The problems just got worse. The lady over there is the worst.. horrific yelling, attitude, excuses, and really has no comprehension of what’s really happening. She told me I’m creepy because I’ve seen them urinating outside with my own eyes and on my camera.

Some folks just can’t take a hint…or they don’t care.

They’ve been asked to stop at least 10 times… I told them I could see them and didn’t want to see it anymore but I’m the creepy one? I just don’t get people..I even just put up a new, bigger fence to see them less! She also told me she’s telling the whole town (small town about 5,000, I’ve been here 6 years and them their whole lives) about me and all the neighbors can’t stand me. I’m not sure if that’s true, but I’m so distraught.

It sounds we know who’s to blame for this situation…

I’ve never had any issues with the other neighbors here. Everyone else is so nice. I love my house…it’s my first house and it was so hard. I fixed all my credit issues, did a ton of paperwork and whatever other processes it takes. I’ve done so much here and have so many plans. I have fruit trees, grapes, raspberries, plant seasonally, basically built a food forest. But I feel like I can’t stay. I don’t want to move but I do. My kids seem to want to move and are stressed out by all this too. I’ve moved so much in my life I guess I’m used to it but I thought this was the one. I got my house right before the market went crazy in 2020. I could make money if I sell but have no clue how or where to go. Ugh. Help, I’m crying.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

How sad!

It has to be a terrible feeling to work hard, achieve your dream of home ownership, and then have it all blow up in your face.

And all because some neighbors think the world revolves around them…

Gross!

We hope it all works out for this person.

If they’re considering selling the house they love so much, you know that things must be pretty bad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.