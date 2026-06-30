A Family Member’s Child Complained About Her Cooking — She Refused to Make Something Else and Stood Her Ground

My, how times have changed…

When I was growing up, I had absolutely no say in what we ate at dinner…and I didn’t complain because I didn’t know any better!

I also grew up in a large family with five kids, so I don’t think my parents were about to even consider what we wanted for dinner, but it was all good!

But it sounds like the kids are ruling the roost these days…

A woman talked about why she got annoyed with a kid who wasn’t happy with all the food she prepared for a family gathering.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not making more food? “We hosted my uncle’s family for dinner. His wife, two adult sons and one of the son’s wife and kids.

Sounds like fun!

The cousin’s wife is rude and their kids are not well behaved. They actually invited themselves over the day before, so it was a scramble to get everything prepared. One of the kids is a 10 year old girl. She’s obnoxious and has bad manners. She doesn’t listen or respect the boundaries of our home, and I don’t like how she treats our dog. She never eats the food her parents prepare for her unless it’s chips, fast food, frozen waffles, cereal or other garbage. They relent and feed her those foods just to get her to eat. This is an ongoing problem since she was much younger. She’s good at getting what she wants. For the big dinner, my mother in law prepared several roasted chickens and roasted leg of lamb, rice, salad and the typical accouterments. We spent all day getting food prepared and getting the house cleaned up. All the food was delicious.

Oh boy, here we go…

The mom served the girl the piece of chicken she wanted and rice, which she did not eat. She acted like everything was gross and turned her nose up at it. I later served ice cream and popsicles for dessert. Soon after, the daughter said she was hungry. We saved her plate so that she could come back to it, but she didn’t want it. Her mom asked me if we had zaatar (typically eaten with bread and olive oil) and I said yes of course, but the girl said no, I don’t want that either. She asked if I had cereal and I said we don’t. Then she asked what do you have? At this point, I was frustrated. I realized nothing is going to satisfy this kid and its not my job to try.

Look, kid, here’s the deal…

I told her we have all this food we prepared (gesturing grandly) and zaatar. The look on the mother’s face was classic. She was absolutely shocked. Then the girl was asking her mom can I have some eggs? And her mom said wait until we get home. Milk. I want warm milk. Her mom said no just wait until we leave.

This kid is a brat!

In the past, I’ve succumbed to the pressure to be the gracious host, but I was not having it that night. This happens every single time they come to my house or to my mom’s. We open up our entire pantry, which creates more work and clean up. I was exhausted that weekend and was furious when my husband told me they were coming. Part of it is also when I was a kid, we learned not to ask for anything as guests. We eat what they serve and that’s that. My brother and my friends with picky eaters bring food they know their kids will eat so as not to bother their host with additional requests and to ensure their kids get fed. My husband agrees that they are rude, but he also said they were our guests, they don’t come over often, and it would have been fine to just indulge the brat. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

Good for her for not giving in to this kid’s demands!

Also, her parents need to put their foot down with this kiddo!

Yeah, like that’s really gonna happen…

This kid needed to be taught a lesson!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.