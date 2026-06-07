A Group Chat Ignored Her Concert Planning for Three Months—Until She Bailed 24 Hours Before the Show and Ignited a Nuclear Family Feud

Buying concert tickets is easy, but getting four people to agree on when and how to show up is apparently a different challenge entirely.

A woman who spent three months as the only person using a concert group chat finally gave up her spot the day before the show after one last unanswered question pushed her past her limit.

But instead of understanding, her sibling responded with a panic spiral, a string of missed calls, and eventually a full-blown argument about whose fault the whole thing was.

Suddenly person who hadn’t answered a single planning question had a lot to say about being bailed on.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH (23F) for bailing on a concert with my sister (24F) the day before I (23F) bailed on a concert the day before. I was supposed to go with my sister (24F), a guy friend (24M), and his friend I’ve never met.

She explains that she had good reason for doing this.

I did this because there was no communication about when we would get there, how we would get there, or if we were meeting up before, etc. We’ve had these tickets and a group chat for about 3 months.

But no one else was being communicative about the plans.

Leading up to the concert, I would ask things like “when should we get there,” “are we Ubering,” and “are we planning to meet up beforehand or at the venue” — and got no response from anyone. The day before, I asked in the group chat again when we wanted to leave and where we wanted to meet, and no one answered.

So when she backed out, her sister freaked out.

Later that day, I texted my sister saying one of her friends could have my ticket for free because I didn’t want to go anymore. She saw it maybe an hour later and started spam texting me and called me, but I didn’t answer right away because I was at the movies. I understand her panic and I felt bad for doing it, but I felt so relieved finally saying it.

So she finally said what was on her mind and her sibling starts deflecting.

I explained that I was frustrated that no one was planning anything or responding. She immediately got defensive, saying things like “I didn’t know I had to check with you,” “we all have work,” and “I didn’t think we needed to plan this — I thought we’d just leave,” etc.

Now things are totally tense between them.

It turned into a huge fight and we haven’t spoken since. To my knowledge — heard this from my mom — she found someone to bring. On one hand, I feel like a complete AH. But on the other hand, I know I would’ve been miserable if I went, and I had enough of being ignored. AITA?

This group chat sounds like a complete mess.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter completely understands where this woman is coming from.

It’s clear no one in this friend group knows how to plan.

This commenter thinks that even if she had gone through with the plans, they would have fallen apart anyway.

Sometimes, if you want a plan, you have to step up and make it yourself.

Sometimes the most honest thing a person can do is admit they don’t want to go — and this woman waited three months of being ignored before she finally got there.

If her sibling was actually serious about the plans, she had many opportunities to show it, but she didn’t take a single one of them.

If her sibling and her friends want to fly by the seat of their pants through life, then so be it. But she’s not going to be there to deal with the mess.