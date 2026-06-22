A Homeowner’s Neighbor Keeps Disrespecting His Property Line — He’s Running Out of Ideas for How to Handle It

It’s pretty mind-blowing how many stories we see about awful, no-good, horrible neighbors.

What the heck is going on out there in the world?

It’s wild!

And here we go again, my friends…

A homeowner who owns a piece of land is tired of a rude neighbor treating his property like their own personal trash dump.

Check out what they had to say about this annoying situation.

Neighbor Advice. “I own an acre lot next to my home. A farmer cuts it to feed his horses who lives on the street with the land that meets the back has trees close to the property line. I previously let him mow one stripe of my property for ease because of his trees (he often does 2). Last year I was notified by the farmer someone was dumping fire pit ash/remnants on my property in the far corner. I never caught them on camera, but my neighbor is the only one I ever said anything to, and really the only one that would make sense doing it. I said “I noticed someone is dumping in the corner on my property. I’m setting up a camera to figure it out”.. it hasn’t happened since.

There are still some more issues to work out…

This year I asked the neighbor to stop mowing any of my property. He said he’s going to continue to maintain his property and that mine needs to be mowed for water flow to the road. I stated no, I am zone agricultural (I have 8 acres total) and long grass will actually help with water more than mowed. I also said he is welcome to call the township/DNR and we can meet with anyone he would like to discuss any legal maintenance requirements. I reiterated again I support him maintaining his properly as he wants, but he needs to stop mowing and trespassing on mine. He has now mowed again.

Now what is he supposed to do?

Any advice on handling from here forward? I do plan to put up No Trespassing signs this week and maybe even simple plastic hoops to mark the line clearly (we already have stakes on both ends). It feels petty, but after the ash dumping, his response, and talking with the farmer I understand it’s my land and I have every right to stop him from mowing it for his own convenience.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person offered some advice.

Well, this sounds pretty frustrating, right?

Some people have a lot of nerve…

And that’s not a good thing!

It’s pretty simple…your land, your rules!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.