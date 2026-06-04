A Homeowner’s New Neighbor Lets Her Kids Run Wild All Over Their Yard and Driveway, Leaving Them Exhausted With the Situation

Well, there goes the neighborhood…

Welcoming new neighbors is a time-honored tradition and most of us go out of our way to make folks feel comfortable in their new surroundings.

But things don’t always work out for the best, do they?

Well, they certainly aren’t going well in this case!

A person wrote the story below and talked about why their new neighbors (and their kids) are driving them up the wall.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here…

New neighbor’s kids are treating our yard and driveway like a public park. “We had a new family move in a couple of weeks ago (parents with five kids under 8 years old, I think ages 2, 3, 5, 6, and 8). That’s a lot of energy packed into one house. Our front/back yards are small, the homes are close together (I can see what’s on their TV if the blinds are up).

This sounds like a bit much, don’t you think?

Every day, all five kids are in our front yard and leaving bikes, Crocs, toys scattered everywhere, and running around like it’s a public playground. They’ve even come right up to our windows. The biggest concern? They run up and down our driveway (unsupervised) while we’re pulling in or out. We have older cars, no backup cameras, and it terrifies me that one day, someone is going to get seriously hurt. I’ve read enough stories that if I kid gets injured in your yard, then the family can sue you …

But wait, there are even more things to worry about!

They also have two large dogs that roam freely. One somehow made it into our fenced-in backyard. So yesterday I decided to be neighborly and talked to the mom. I introduced myself and kindly said I was concerned about the kids playing in our driveway—we really don’t want to accidentally hit someone. Her response? “Oh yeah, I need to keep an eye on them better.” She was with two other men that weren’t nice. They kept saying: “ok, nice to meet you” repetitively when I was talking.

Neighbors like this are a menace!

Today, I pull into my driveway, open the car door, and there’s a three-year-old just staring at me like I’m the intruder. Bikes, the children’s shoes are in my front yard, just to name a few examples. There are lots of kids in our neighborhood but none of them behave this way. They’re respectful, cautious around cars, and never leave their stuff in other people’s yards. These kids? It’s like they were raised by wolves. What can I do? I plan to talk to the mom again without the men around, but the vibe they give off is very “we do whatever we want.” I’m open to serious suggestions and mischievous ideas (within reason). I just want my front yard back.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

Well, this doesn’t sound like a whole lot of fun, now does it?

You can say that again!

It sounds like this person’s world got turned upside down in an instant when these folks came into town.

The best idea is to probably have a talk with these parents and let them know their yard and their driveway is strictly off-limits.

With neighbors like this, who needs neighbors at all…?