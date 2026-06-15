A Hotel Went Paperless With Registration Forms. A Guest Thinks It’s a Government Surveillance Plot.

No matter what a company does, some customers will hate it and find something to complain about.

That is what happened to the hotel workers in this story when the company moved from paper forms to digital. While the digital process was undeniably easier, customers still found something to complain about.

One worker was shocked to hear that certain customers thought that the new digital forms were a way for the government to track them, which was absolutely ridiculous.

The lesson of this story is that some customers will never be happy no matter what a company does.

No, the world is NOT out to get you. In fact, it does not even care about you This will be a short one, I would just like to vent a little, since this is a super specific problem that you probably will never come across unless you live in my country and work front desk or stay in hotels from now on.

Ok, let’s see what happened to this guy.

Being a front desk associate (FDA), specifically night audit, there’s plenty about it for me to rant about, so let’s get to it. In my country, as of the end of the month before, the form you fill out at check-in is no longer in physical form, but a questionnaire online for you to fill out.

Sometimes changes cause more problems than they solve.

From the moment we heard about this change (a couple months before guests, because it was going to be implemented sooner, but got postponed) we knew it would only mean trouble, and we couldn’t be more right. Now, I assume we’re all pretty familiar with the whole complaint list from guests when they’re filling out that form.

Customers hate doing all this work.

“It’s too long!” “Why do I need to fill this out?” “I haven’t even held a pen in so long!” “This is so ancient, why do we have to do it long hand?”

Alcohol makes all these problems so much worse.

Plus the not-so-nice variants from inebriated guests. Of course, I wasn’t so naive as to think that the form becoming virtual would change much.

Customers will always find something to complain about.

I already expected people to complain about not having a connection (we offer our Wi-Fi info right then and there), about it not coming through (we lend them the front desk’s cellphone when this happens), about how counterintuitive it is, yada yada. I was not, however, expecting ***this*** specific complaint.

What? How does this even make sense?

More and more frequently I’ve come to notice that guests specifically complain that “this is just the government tracking me down”. Sir, you live in a town with less than 5k inhabitants, the government ***does not*** care that you traveled to another town with 50k inhabitants to spend a weekend away.

If the government really were interested, it could have gotten the paper forms as well.

This is the most ridiculous assumption I’ve ever heard, and that’s saying something coming from someone working front desk for 4,5 years now. Plus, you had to do it long hand before it became digital. So, what makes you think that the paper form you filled out was discarded the moment you checked out?

The customers clearly didn’t think this through.

Of course, they didn’t ask us for ***every single form***, but we did have to hold on to them for at least 5 years, following federal law. What do you think would happen if the government came asking for that form? That we’d just refuse to provide it to them?

Some people think they are far more interesting than they really are.

You’re a Nobody that lives in Nowhere, Nowhere, no one cares about your personal info. The government literally issued every single one of your documents, why do you think they’d take such an interest in it now?

Customer complaints generally don’t make any sense.

And, considering they issued it, why do you think ***a hotel*** is the first place they’d come looking for your personal information ~~~that they already have~~~?

Some customers don’t like providing information, no matter how you ask for it. They will always find something to complain about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Check out what the top commenters had to say about this below.

Everything is a conspiracy.

Now this is just too funny.

This quote fits perfectly.

It is only a matter of time for this hotel worker.

Everyone has that main character energy.

Everyone seems to think that their life is much more interesting than it really is. Trust me, nobody in the government cares where you are staying for the weekend.

If these guests were doing something that the government cared about, their hotel information would not be the first place that they looked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.