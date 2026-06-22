A Longtime Mobile Home Park Property Manager Decides To Move On After New Ownership Changes The Direction Of The Community

When new people take over a company, it’s a real roll of the dice.

Things can improve…or it can get uglier than you could ever imagine.

And that really sucks!

If you’ve ever been in a situation like that, you know how having new bosses can create a lot of anxiety for workers.

In today’s story, a worker talked about why he decided to say “Adios” after some new owners took over his company.

Check out what he had to say!

Property Manager with housing tied to job. “I have been the property manager for a mobile home park for 6 years on the east coast. My housing (mobile home) was contracted as part of my pay when I was brought on. The park was bought last spring and the new owners don’t seem to know their rear end from a hole in the ground.

How frustrating!

I repeat myself constantly. I know the property like the back of my hand. It’s small and I have been here 6 ish years. Upper management constantly argues with me when I tell them we can’t do this or that because of town code (small town). My contract with the new company says my employment is at will. They can fire me at anytime for any reason and I can quit at anytime for any reason. They made me sign a month to month lease for the home (previous owner never did this) when they took over. I am responsible for utilities which is totally fine. Welp, I have been saving a lot these past 6 years and have enough for a down payment on a home. I recently put an offer in on a home and we close in 3 weeks. My house is pretty much packed and cleaned and I haven’t damaged anything.

When it’s time to go, it’s time to go…

My plan is to write my tenants a personal letter to let them know I’ve bought a home and am moving to greener pastures. Then I want to leave all “park property” inside the mobile home and quit the same day I close on my new home. I will send an email to HR and then I am gone and never looking back. The corporation ruined it for me. Has anyone else ever been in my position? I almost feel like a jerk dipping out like this but I am so over being treated like I don’t know a thing when I have lived here for 6-ish years and they’re literally on the other side of the country where they can’t see what I see. One of the owners came out once before park was bought. Haven’t seen anyone else since last spring.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

Can you really blame this guy for hitting the road?

If you ask me, the answer is a big, fat NO.

It’s unfortunate that this guy lost his job AND his place to live, but hopefully he’s moving on to bigger and better things.

It sounds like this guy is leaving at exactly the right time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.