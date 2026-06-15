A News Station Producer Screams Into Headsets So Loudly That the Entire Staff Is in Pain

In this story, we get a glimpse at what it’s like to work behind the scenes at a local news station. I learned a few things while reading this. For example, everyone working on the show has to wear a headset so they can hear directions from the director and producer.

This makes sense when you think about it, but it’s also related to the problem in this story. You see, one of the producers talks so loudly that it hurts everyones ears.

She doesn’t seem to understand that this is a problem and simply defends herself acting like anyone who complains just doesn’t understand.

Now, one employee is considering raising this issue with her supervisor, but she’s not sure if that’s the best way to handle it.

Keep reading to see what you would do in this situation.

AITA if I go to my supervisor before going to my coworker? So I work at a local news station and if you have no experience or knowledge of how the production side works all of our team has headphones with a mic on it so we can communicate to each other. The main purpose is to listen to the commands of the technical director, but as well as the Producer just in case he/she changes something in the show, which happens often.

Here’s some more context about OP’s job and the group chat.

During the week I run the graphics of the show and video/packages and for the whole team it’s KEY to listen to the director because he/she is telling us when what and where to run things. We also all chat during the show mostly during commercial but also sometimes during the show depending on the story, but we try to keep this to a minimal. Here’s my issue: we have two producers, but one of them is super loud and doesn’t stop talking. He/she was just moved to our show (I work mornings and he/she used to work nights) but everyone from night said he/she never shuts up.

OP isn’t the only one bothered by this producer.

I have Thursday and Friday off and I play fortnite with some of the team and last Thursday our director said our Executive Producer came to drop some scrips but also said “I am going to talk to ***** he/she needs to shut the heck up.” Well nothing has changed. Our director has a really low voice (he admits it), so I have to raise the volume of the headphones but it’s still at reasonable Volume (12 of clock on the nob). It really hurts my ear when he/she gets into a conversation and raises his/her voice. I literally take my headphones off but I can only do it for a couple seconds cuz if not it’s gonna affect to show.

The producer seems unwilling to understand what OP was trying to say.

He/she acknowledge it once when we were talking about something and I had to remove my headphones cuz it hurts and I told her “Sometimes you kinda scream when you get into a conversation and it hurts and it’s not necessary.” She wasn’t rude in her response but you could tell she was defensive when she says “I don’t scream.” And I apologized and was “I just meant you can be loud.” She responded again in a defensive tone “I don’t talk loud. I project. I use my diaphragm, they teach you that in theater. “

You don’t need to project your voice when you have a microphone!

I just turned around and rolled my eyes. In my head I was like “witch this ain’t theater. We have mics for a reason, you don’t have to project.” To be real, he/she IS loud.

OP is conflicted about what to do next.

I’m conflicted, cuz I hate when people go to a supervisor when it could be fixed by talking with the person directly. Also, the team also agrees with me that he/she is too loud but they are too nice and nonconfrontational. I also ask myself if I’m part of me wants to just go to the Executive Producer cuz I’m supper annoyed about this person but this person has a bit of history of being somewhat unreasonably stubborn. I have no issue with confrontation. I love debating and have no issue arguing but I don’t want this person to have something against me. I don’t want any awkwardness. So AITA here for not talking to her a second time?

Go to the Executive Producer about the problem. Maybe the other producer will listen if her superior talks to her about it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

This is true!

The way this person described the situation made me laugh!

This person thinks it might help to tell a supervisor.

Here’s another suggestion.

One way or another, this producer needs to stop being so loud! It seems like it’s a known issue among all the employees. Someone needs to explain it to her in a way she’ll understand. Could they record her or something to show her how much louder she is than everyone else?

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