A Person’s Awful Neighbors Won’t Stop Making Their Life a Living Hell, Leaving Them Unsure How to Handle It Anymore

You can try to be nice, you can try to be polite, but sometimes that just doesn’t do the trick.

I’m referring to how a person is supposed to deal with a neighbor whose only purpose in life seems to be tormenting them.

Unfortunately, the best solution is usually to simply move away, but a lot of people can’t just pick up and leave.

It’s easier said than done, folks!

Now, on to today’s story.

A person is dealing with a neighbor who seems to relish in making their life as unpleasant as possible…and now they’re not sure what they can do about it.

Get all the details below and think about how you’d handle this situation.

Neighbors stole package in retaliation and only returned part of it when I left a note. What do I do? “I live on the first floor of a 3 floor apartment building, have for 4 years now. My second floor neighbors are great. Third floor? Not so much.

Ugh, this is never good…

They moved in a year ago. There are 2 men, 2 women, and one child. They are obnoxious, blaring music at random times, thundering up and down the stairs at all hours, and shouting at each other so loudly I can hear them from the first floor. The building has a porch, yard, and driveway. Because they are right next to the bedrooms on my apartment, my landlord gave me the option to pay extra for exclusive access to them. I agreed. The third floor has not respected this at all. They routinely use the yard and park in the driveway. My ex recently moved out, and they have made LOUD comments outside my window about how much better it would be if I lived on the third floor and they lived on the first, because the first floor is bigger, and now it’s just my daughter and me.

These people are GROSS.

Recently, they’ve taken to smoking on the porch in the early morning. I had some chairs stacked against the wall, and they routinely (loudly) move them around. The issue is that my daughter’s room parallels the porch, so every time, they wake her up. The second they hear me coming out, they run up the stairs. Until 2 days ago. I came out and the woman glared at me, shook her head at me, and stormed up the stairs as I opened my mouth. I texted my landlord and apologized for bothering him, but asking to affirm that I was the only one who was allowed to use the porch, driveway, and yard, and explained what they were doing. He said he’d talk to them.

And they just keep on getting better!

Well, yesterday, they stole a package of mine. I didn’t know for sure, but given the timing, I had a feeling. I left a note in their mailbox, asking if they accidentally confused my package for theirs and if so, could they please return it. There were several things in the box, but specifically, there were Mickey Mouse bibs. My daughter is learning to use a spoon and needs bibs, and will only wear Mickey bibs. Her current ones are ruined, which is why I ordered more. I mentioned the Mickey bibs specifically in my note. The package was dumped unceremoniously where we get mail, opened, but they only returned the Mickey bibs, nothing else.

How is someone supposed to handle something like this?

I don’t know what to do. I feel bad involving my landlord again, but I’m honestly kind of afraid to confront them due to the arguments I hear them having. My ex confronted them a few times, and they got in his face. I feel like they might be amping up their behavior to pressure me to move. I have so much going on (my mom has cancer, I’m taking my ex to court, one of my friends and coworkers passed away, meaning work is both sad and busy). I’m honestly debating if I should ask my landlord to move into one of his other properties. Please – what would you do?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

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Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Not only are this person’s neighbors rude, they’re WEIRD.

The whole situation with the mail is a real head-scratcher, don’t you think?

I sure do!

One thing seems certain: it’s probably a good idea to get the authorities involved, no matter how much more that might escalate the situation.

Sometimes, you have to fight fire with fire!

You gotta feel sorry for anyone who has to deal with neighbors like this…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.