A Person’s Neighbors Have a Problem With Their Street Parking, so They Begin Harassing Them and Posting About Them Online

You never really know how some people are going to react to small, rather insignificant things in life…

And it can be wild when folks totally go off the deep end and freak out for no reason!

It can also be pretty scary when you’re the person on the receiving end of it.

In today’s story, a person talked about how some people have decided to wage an intimidation campaign against them…

And it all started over a parking space.

Get all the details below and learn about what the heck is going on here.

Don’t park there! And other fun things about my neighbor. “Three main parties for this story. Bob, Rosie and Myself. I live in the UK. I don’t have a driveway I can use. I have a car. Rosie said I could park in front of her fence last year. Bob said I was blocking him in. This was last year so I moved and now park in a turning circle sort of place. Vehicles can still turn so I’m not a nuisance.

It sounds like Bob might need to get a life…

For months I’ve noticed whenever I pull up whether it be after midnight after a night shift. Or late afternoon I see Bob standing there, staring at me. ALL THE TIME. I reverse into “the space” so my car can immediately drive off as I work in a job which could require me to be there ASAP. I don’t need the hassle of turning around as this can easily be a 10 minute process depending on how busy the road is.

Wow! These people…

Anyway I find out yesterday Bob’s wife has posted on the local area’s Facebook page calling me a creep. Saying I’m staring through their window so I can look at her daughters. Lovely allegations which can destroy someone’s life. First and foremost the issue is I’m a queer non binary person and I don’t hide that. I also fall under the trans umbrella and obviously so so I feel like this may be them trying to stir up more local hatred.

This situation has turned ugly…

I sit in my car after work as I still live at home with family so decompress by sitting there and essentially disassociating. That is why I know Bob is always staring before anyone wonders as I see the movement. I don’t want to respond to the Facebook post. I don’t want to speak to them in person as they’ve screamed at me before. What would you do? How do I proceed? Apart from parking the other way but it feels like no matter what I do Bob has a vendetta against me.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

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This is scary stuff!

How do you fight back against something like this?

You just never know how some people are going to react to things.

This situation sure escalated quickly…