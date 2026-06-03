A Quick Trip to Buy Headache Medicine Turns Into an Awkward Case of Mistaken Identity

Quick errands can turn strange when people make assumptions.

The following story involves a dentist wearing scrubs who went to a drugstore for Tylenol.

A customer ahead of him was already arguing with the clerk over a coupon and slowing everything down.

Then, she unexpectedly tried to get him to help her fix a mistake with her Pepsi purchase.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Not in this lifetime I am a dentist. We wear scrubs in the office. One day, I had a splitting headache. Of course, we were all out of Tylenol. I ran to the local drugstore next to my office. I grabbed a bottle and headed to check out.

This man noticed that the woman in front of him in the line was arguing with the cashier.

The woman ahead of me was arguing with the clerk over something stupid. He was trying to process her coupon a certain way to save her money. She was not having it. Finally, she continued her checkout. She used her coupon for two bottles of Pepsi. She realized she grabbed a diet. She wanted regular.

He flat-out refused the woman’s request.

She tried to hand me the bottle. She wanted me to go fetch her a bottle of Pepsi. I just looked at her. I said, “Not in this lifetime.” She could not have thought I worked there. If she did, I have no idea how.

The manager opened another register, so he checked out immediately.

Meanwhile, the manager must have seen what was going on. She opened another register. I quickly paid and left. Coupon Karen was still complaining about something.

Just because someone is standing nearby does not mean they work there.

And even if they did, handing a random customer your shopping task is pretty bold.

At least the manager recognized the chaos and gave him a quick escape route.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user has a question.

A cashier speaks up.

People are finding it really hilarious.

It was perfectly delivered, says this one.

Finally, this user loves the label “Coupon Karen.”

Some people treat every store like it comes with personal assistants.