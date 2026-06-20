A Shared 3D Printer Arrangement Falls Apart After Unexpected Priorities Emerge

Lending a friend your equipment in exchange for a favor sounds simple enough until five months go by and the favor never happens.

A gamer who had a 3D printer sitting unused in her room agreed to let a friend borrow it for Warhammer 40,000 projects, with the understanding that he’d print some models for her in return. But that’s not what happened.

He printed a full army for himself. Then another one for a different friend. Then several other projects.

So when he finally said he was ready to print hers, the printer conveniently broke down.

When she stared down the prospect of getting back a heavily used machine that’s already been run into the ground, she decided she no longer wanted to pursue a friendship with someone who would treat her things this way.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For being angry that my friend broke my 3d printer? About five months ago, I let my friend use my 3D printer and wash/cure station. I had owned the printer for a little over a year, but I had only taken it out of the box once to make sure it wasn’t damaged after it was delivered. After that, it sat unused in my room because I never found the time to learn how to use it.

So she decided she would let her friend use it — and he put it to quick use.

Since we are both interested in Warhammer 40,000, I agreed to let him use the printer and cure station, and in return he promised to print some models for me. Over the next few months, he printed a full 2,000-point army for himself, another one for his friend, and several other projects.

Things didn’t go as planned, though.

Eventually, he told me he was finally ready to print the models he had promised me, so I sent him a list based on some files he had previously shared. Suddenly, however, the printer had broken down, and he kept telling me how he had put more money into the printer than it originally cost to buy.

She’s now at a complete loss for what to do next.

At this point, I want him to simply return my equipment and cut ties, but all that would leave me with is a broken printer that has already been heavily used. Honestly, I don’t know what to do or say anymore. I know this seems like a small reason to lose a friend, but this isn’t the only thing he has done — just the most egregious. AITA for being angry?

Property damage seems like a pretty logical reason to be upset.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s clear to this user this friend doesn’t have her best interests at heart.

This user is left with more questions than answers.

Put simply, this was a huge breach of trust.

“Theft” is the word that comes to mind for this user.

Lending something valuable to a friend is an act of trust, but this friend quickly proved he wasn’t worthy of that trust.

She lent this 3D printer to him with one clear request, and her friend quickly took advantage of her kindness. She waited five months and watched her printer build armies for two people and several side projects before he even thought about her.

Let alone the fact that he returned the machine in a completely different condition than she lent it in.

She’s not wrong for wanting out of a friendship that clearly disrespects her and her things.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.