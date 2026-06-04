A Teen Announced Her Perfect Birthday Gift Plan—Until a Friend Secretly Stole the Idea and Blamed Her for the Drama

There’s a social contract around gift giving that most people understand without it being spelled out, but this friend apparently needed a refresher.

A teen shopping with a friend for a mutual friend’s birthday said out loud which gift she was planning to buy, explained the sentimental reason behind it, and watched her friend agree it was a great idea.

Later that night, a social media story revealed her friend shamelessly stole her gift idea without a shred of remorse.

The conversation that followed only made their friendship even more fraught.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For arguing with my friend over a toy? Yesterday, me and Stella — for example — were going to buy our friend a present. When we were at the store, I said that she would love a certain item as a present and that she had told me it would be the best thing she would ever receive. Stella agreed.

At first, the friends were on the same page.

First, we wanted to buy it together but we didn’t have enough money with us. Then, when we were just standing there thinking about what to get her, I said that I would buy it later because it would be a thoughtful gift from me, as she had told me it would make her happy a month ago.

But then Stella appeared to go behind her back.

Last night, I checked my friend’s — the birthday girl’s — story, and there was the present I was going to get. I texted Stella saying, “You should’ve warned me that you were going to buy that.”

Stella immediately got defensive.

She got angry, saying that she didn’t need to say anything and that I was accusing her of stealing my present idea. She said that if I wanted to buy it I should have said so — which I did, but she didn’t listen.

Stella continues to shift the blame to everyone but herself.

When I tried to explain that I told her I was going to buy it, she got mad about the day before when she was the one holding the cake. She blamed me for not helping, but I was carrying my bag, umbrella for us, and shopping bags. When we were arguing, she was really rude and acted like it was all my fault. AITA?

Dibs clearly means nothing to this friend.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

This user questions if this is really something worth arguing about.

Stella is acting more like a hater than a true friend.

Yes, what Stella did was bad, but it doesn’t deserve this kind of reaction.

Life is hard enough without agonizing over inconsequential things.

Being called dramatic for reacting to something that actually happened is a classic redirect that manipulative people love.

She clearly claimed an idea that meant something to her, and her friend just completely disregarded it.

The best gift here would be a better friend.