A Teen Searched His Sister’s Room for Perfume—Until He Found His Stolen Bracelet and the Entire Family Blamed Him

Living with a sibling who has a history of taking things that aren’t theirs is a situation that tests everyone’s patience eventually.

In this story, one teen noticed his premium perfume had gone missing shortly after his sister seemed to take an interest in it, so he started getting suspicious.

So after his sibling denied his claims with weak excuses, he decided to snoop through her room instead. He didn’t find the perfume, but he did find something else he thought he could finally bust her about.

But instead of hearing him out, his parents took his sister’s side.

Suddenly it was 3 against one and his prospects weren’t looking good.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for going through my sister’s stuff because and i thought she stole from me? So I (19M) recently lost a premium perfume that I bought a few weeks ago. I suspected that my sister (17F) had stolen it. Ever since I bought it, the perfume seemed to have caught her eye — at least I think so.

This wouldn’t be the first time his sibling has pulled something like this.

She has a track record of getting whatever she wants. She’s spoiled and she frequently drives me insane — I wouldn’t say I hate her, I just dislike her.

So when he reveals his suspicions, his sister immediately starts gaslighting him.

I asked if she had it, and she said she didn’t. I asked if I could search her room, and she told me I was an actual creep for even suggesting that.

So he decided he was going to search the room anyway.

I still had my doubts, so I entered her room yesterday when she was at school and searched through it. I did feel like a creep, yes, but I thought it would be fine if I just rearranged everything back.

He didn’t find exactly what he was looking for, but he did still find something incriminating.

So… I didn’t find the perfume. But I did find a bracelet — quite expensive, mind you — that I had “lost” a month ago.

But when he told her sister about it, his sister sicced their parents on him.

I confronted her about it, and she not only called me an infuriating creep but also complained to my parents about it, arguing she didn’t have what I was looking for and that she was telling the truth. Now my parents are agreeing with her. AITA?

It’s never good when the whole family gets involved.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter argues that no one in this situation acted perfectly.

But on the other hand, maybe the ends justify the means?

What these siblings both need is a little more privacy.

If his sibling is able to get away with stealing this time, it could become a much bigger deal than it already is.

There are so many things working against the teen in this story: a kleptomaniac sibling, a clear favoritism towards one child, and the idea that no one seems to believe his story, no matter how much proof he has.

At the end of the day, he knew that his sister was plotting against him. He had the stolen bracelet to prove it. But his family seemed more interested in upholding the status quo than actually pursuing any real justice.

His parents definitely aren’t beating the favoritism allegations anytime soon.