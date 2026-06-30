June 30, 2026 at 11:55 am

A Top Employee Drew A Line At Taking Work Calls During Family Dinner—And It May Cost Him His Job

by Kyra Piperides

A guy on the phone

Pexels

We all know those folk who are addicted to their jobs. Maybe it’s a parent or a partner, a friend – or perhaps it’s even you, but there is one of them in most people’s lives. Checking work emails even late at night, taking calls during social situations, dropping everything to deal with a work situation – and everyone else just watches on as those folk prove that work is more important to them than anyone or anything else.

Let’s be honest, some people don’t have a choice. In some workplaces, demanding bosses expect their staff to respond to them even when they’re off the clock, however unfair – and in some cases illegal – this might be. Other folk just want to go above and beyond to keep their business running 24/7 and prove their dedication to their clients or their superiors.

But the guy in this story was just trying to switch off form work and enjoy a meal with his family when his boss called requesting his assistance. His response, however, landed him in a lot of hot water.

Read on to find out what happened.

Put on an improvement plan right after refusing a 10pm work call

Today I got fired (well, not exactly fired – basically, I was put on a personal improvement plan, and I know what usually comes next).

So here’s what happened. I work as a QA Engineer in a service-based company and I’m currently posted at a client location in Delhi.

Yesterday, at around 10pm, my team lead called me and said, “Be ready for a Teams call within fifteen minutes.”

At that time, I was sitting in a restaurant having dinner with my parents and family members.

Read on to find out how he responded to that.

I told him that it would not be possible for me to attend because I was out with my family. I asked him what the urgency was.

He said that my involvement in the call was required, that’s all.

I told him that if it wasn’t urgent, he could reschedule the call.

Then he started arguing with me. I said, “Okay, but it is not possible for me to attend the call. Please go ahead and take the call without me.”

Quickly, the situation escalated.

Today, even though it was a weekend and my day off, I received a personal improvement plan email from HR.

I was shocked. For the last two years, I have received Best Achiever awards and have never had any serious concerns raised about my performance. Suddenly, I am being told that my performance needs improvement.

Maybe there are other reasons behind it, I don’t know. But the timing feels very strange.

So guys, this is what’s happening in some companies these days. Looks like my job might be gone within a month.

It really sucks that this guy is having to deal with this.

It would be one thing if he was consistently being pulled up on his work ethic, but this was one isolated incident.

This feels really unfair.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person gave him advice on how to deal with the situation.

Screenshot 2026 06 26 at 09.53.06 A Top Employee Drew A Line At Taking Work Calls During Family Dinner—And It May Cost Him His Job

While others thought it would have been better if he’d feigned ignorance.

Screenshot 2026 06 26 at 09.53.26 A Top Employee Drew A Line At Taking Work Calls During Family Dinner—And It May Cost Him His Job

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged him to use his previous awards in his favour.

Screenshot 2026 06 26 at 09.54.03 A Top Employee Drew A Line At Taking Work Calls During Family Dinner—And It May Cost Him His Job

The sheer fact that he’s been given awards for his hard work and is now being accused of not being a good worker after all really sucks. You don’t get to that place without actually putting in a load of time and effort, so the fact that all that is being ignored now just because he happened to not be available for one call? It’s so unfair.

It seems like his manager just doesn’t like to be told no. But unless he’s being paid to be on call 24/7, he really shouldn’t be penalised for this. After all, he has to have a life outside of work too, and when you’re at a restaurant or with others, you can’t necessarily just jump on a call with no notice. Whoever is on call should be dealing with this, not him. He also has a life to live – and non emergencies should be scheduled well in advance, for this exact reason.

He needs to find another employer who will really appreciate him. And with a solid work history and those awards, he shouldn’t struggle to find a workplace that sees his worth.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

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Author

Kyra Piperides

Kyra Piperides, PhD | Contributing Science Writer

Dr. Kyra Piperides is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter, specializing in Science & Discovery. Holding a PhD in English with a dedicated focus on the intersections of science, politics, and literature, she brings over 12 years of professional writing and editorial expertise to her reporting.

Kyra possesses a highly authoritative background in academic publishing, having served as the editor of an academic journal for three years. She is also the published author of two books and numerous research-driven articles. At TwistedSifter, she leverages her rigorous academic background to translate complex scientific concepts, global tech innovations, and environmental breakthroughs into highly engaging, accessible narratives for a mainstream audience.

Based in the UK, Kyra is an avid backpacker who spends her free time immersing herself in different cultures across distant shores—a passion that brings a rich, global perspective to her writing about Earth and nature.

Connect with Kyra on Twitter/X and Instagram.

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