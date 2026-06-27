A Toxic Family Breaking Point: Son Abandons His Shift to Escape His Boss-Father’s Cruelty, Triggering a Shocking Confession From His Mother

Imagine living at home while you go to college and also helping out your dad at his construction company. What would you do if your dad were verbally abusive to you? Would you ignore him, call him out on it, or walk away?

In this story, one man was in this exact situation, and he walked off the job site. Now, after talking to his mom, he’s wondering if he did the right thing or if he should’ve handled the situation differently.

I think walking away was wise. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for not wanting to help my Dad on construction jobs because of constant verbal abuse? So first of this is something that’s been bothering me for a long time now but I’ve only now decided to ask about it because of the more recent events. So all my life I’ve put up with a good about of verbal abuse and physical discipline from my parents (mainly my dad) and that’s toughened me up. I’m now 20(m) that still lives with my folks because I attend college.

It sounds like his family has a construction business.

They’ve done a lot for me growing up and so I’ve always been there when they needed help with the construction jobs on the side on my free time before I go to work. But as of late the verbal abuse has been getting worse and more frequent while on the job site. Ive done a few jobs recently during the last couple months. I put up with it on the first job.

This is sad.

during the second I was informed my main Professor from school that I was very close to had passed away, and I was given no sympathy from my Dad and on one of the days I had just left because he just kept insulting me. Then today the verbal abuse and insults just kept rolling so I told him I’m not putting up with this any more and left. From what my mom tells me he put up with the same stuff growing up from his dad but his dad passed away around my age. I can understand that being a sore spot but it’s not reason enough to turn around and treat his kids the same way right? Am I the jerk here for not wanting to put up with the verbal abuse and insults or is he justified because of everything he’s gone through and what they’ve done for me growing up?

Just because his dad was verbally abused by his dad when he was younger doesn’t mean he should have to put up with it. It’s time to break the cycle.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person assures him that he doesn’t have to accept any form of abuse.

Another person agrees that abuse is not okay in any form.

This person feels sad.

Another person has a suggestion.

His dad sounds awful, and his mother seems to be defending him. His dad’s rotten childhood isn’t an excuse for being a rotten dad. You’d think he’d want better for his son. Instead, he has turned into his dad.

The cycle of abuse needs to end. Perhaps therapy would be a good place to start.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.