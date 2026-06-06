A Wife Brought Endless Office Drama Home Every Night—Until Her Husband Dropped a Brutal 5-Word Reality Check

Part of being in a relationship is being a good listener…even when you don’t really feel like it.

But everyone has their limit!

And, I’m sorry to break it to you, but listening to what’s going on at SOMEONE ELSE’S job is hardly ever entertaining or interesting.

Don’t people have a hard enough time keeping their own co-workers straight?

In today’s story, a man opened up about why he had to break the news to his wife that he didn’t want to hear about the drama in her office anymore.

And, as you can imagine, that didn’t over too well.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not considering office drama interesting? “My wife used to be a cool and relaxed person, you know, she can handle things.

Some workplaces are not ideal…

But in her “new” job, which she’s been in for about 18 months or so, there’s a lot of drama at an almost all-female workplace. I know how this sometimes develops and it’s nasty, unenjoyable and a good reason to move along, really (my profession is usually associated with an absolute majority of female workers, too, and many workplaces benefit from a good gender balance to avoid being trapped in or another unproductive behavior). The thing is, she now comes home and talks about person A doing X to person B while C is doing Y to A and D is going as low as doing Z to B.

Is there anything worse than listening to someone complain about their job?

I find this so terrifyingly boring, I often have to stop her and tell her that I have zero mental bandwith for that. Can’t even remember the names and whatever I can reply will usually just confirm whatever my wife has already figured out. Sorry, but everyday life is pretty cramped with adulting things, parenting tasks and I’d love to squeeze in enjoyable bits there, too. Office banter about people I don’t know being asshats towards each other is just not something I want to hear.

Sorry, but this does sound pretty mind-numbing!

Kind of understandingly, my wife would rather share her experience with me. But, then again, I ask her if she doesn’t have something else and less boring to share with me instead. She’s disappointed in me now. AITA for asking her to leave the office drama at the office?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader said he’s to blame.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, a lot of folks who commented on this story seemed to think this guy was being rude and disrespectful to his wife for how he reacted.

Maybe he could’ve taken a gentler approach or found a middle ground…

But he’s made his bed and now he has to deal with it!

You can’t blame the guy for being annoyed with all this office talk…