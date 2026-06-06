A Woman Got Upset When Her Boyfriend Went Behind Her Back and Sold Some of Her Expensive Shoes on eBay

Let me ask you a question…

If someone went behind your back and sold something that belonged to you without your permission, how would you react?

You probably wouldn’t be too happy about it, right?

You’re darn right!

That’s what the woman who wrote this story is dealing with and she wants to know if she’s wrong for getting angry with her boyfriend who swooped in and decided to sell a pair of her expensive shoes on eBay.

Read on and see what she had to say about this.

AITA for getting upset my boyfriend sold my shoes on eBay without telling me? “My boyfriend sells things on eBay all the time. We go to garage/yard sales all the time, mostly together but sometimes i’m working and it’s just him. Anyways one day I found these Dior heels for $25 and bought them right away. I shared my find with him and he was pretty excited, I told him if they fit me I’d wanna keep them and if not we could talk about selling them. Long story short, I don’t like them or the way they fit, so I told him that, we looked them up and we could sell them for about $600-$700.

Jackpot!

Huge profit. I asked him how we would split it out of curiosity and he said 50/50. I was a little unsure about it as it kinda felt unfair. I mean at that point I could sell them myself and get the full profit. I don’t mind sharing with him if it’s fair and I did tell him that.

Let’s save those for a rainy day…

Anyways, I put them away in my closet. I told him I wasn’t interested in selling them right now and left it at that. Then today, I was scrolling through his posts and see my shoes on sale for $700. I was super confused and asked him about it. The only thing he says, “it was just sitting there in the closet, so…”

Well, he sounds kind of clueless…or worse…

Like umm? Hello? It wasn’t his to sell and makes me think it was behind my back for a reason. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

And here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

Well, this guy is a real piece of work…

And the fact that he wants her to split the money 50/50 with him says a lot!

Perhaps she needs to dump this guy and move on…at least then she’d know that someone wasn’t ripping her off!

She’s gonna have some trust issues with her boyfriend because of this…