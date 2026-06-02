A Woman Kept a Sacred Secret for Her Best Friend—and It’s Suddenly Driving Her Marriage to the Brink

For better or for worse is an inextricable part of wedding vows- divulging other peoples’ secrets however, definitely is not. Often times, people treat their spouses as an extension of themselves and their knowledge, but this shouldn’t necessarily be the standard.

What would you do if your spouse became enraged that you didn’t share news with them that wasn’t yours to share? One woman recently shared her current issue like this with Reddit to mixed results. Here’s what she said.

AITAH for not sharing someone else’s private news with my husband?

I have a family member who had private news about their own marriage where changes were taking place.

They shared with me what was going on, but also wanted to keep it private until they were ready to share with a larger audience.

They asked me to keep it private, and I agreed.

That’s extremely loyal of the original poster.

They are now ready to be public with their changes and I told my husband.

He is very upset with me, believing that I cannot be trusted as lying by omission is a betrayal.

Those details aren’t her business to share.

I have a past painful history of not telling him when I was very unhappy in our marriage and we went through a really tough time approx 7 years ago.

I acknowledged how his past trauma with me could make this feel similar – but I also stated this was something that someone who trusted me asked me to hold private.

That fact seems pretty cut and dry here.

I believe that I should be able to be trusted by friends and family, especially those with whom I had relationships before he and I ever met.

And really anyone – if someone asks me to hold their confidence, I think it is important I can be trusted.

AITAH here? Should I be telling him other people’s private news, even when specifically asked not to?

There’s definitely some missing information here, but on the surface, it definitely seems like the husband is overreacting.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see if the Reddit community agreed.

The comments were slightly split, but most were on the wife’s side.



Most called out the flaws in his reasoning right away.



And complimented the wife on her ability to stay true to her friends and family.



One person was gobsmacked at the terminology used.



But someone else really put it all into perspective.



Secrets, secrets are no fun…and NOT meant to be shared with everyone.