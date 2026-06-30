A Woman Kept Finding Animal Droppings on Her Balcony—and What Her Upstairs Neighbors Are Doing Has Her Reaching Her Breaking Point

Having a balcony in your apartment is a great feature that most people love, but it is also one more place that you have to keep clean.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbors repeatedly tossed the droppings of their animals off of their balcony, and it ended up landing on yours?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so she complained until they had to get rid of their dog, but now they have another pet (possibly a guinea pig), and the issue is starting over again. They are thinking about complaining, but they don’t want to be bad neighbors.

Personally, I think they need to complain immediately. Clearly those people are terrible pet owners, and they need to be stopped. Read through the full story below and see what you think about the situation.

Upstairs neighbors keep dropping animal waste onto my balcony I’m honestly a bit overwhelmed right now. Today I came home to find an unsettling mess on the balcony.

What a gross mess.

We usually leave the balcony door open for our dog because he loves spending time outside. It’s fully enclosed with glass panels, so it’s safe, and he has his bed and space out there. One panel was left open for ventilation. When I got back, the area beneath that open window was covered in what looked like guinea pig bedding and droppings (I used to have guinea pigs, so that’s my best guess).

They have a history of this.

I’ve never had anything like this on the balcony before, so I assume my neighbors may have recently gotten one. HOWEVER. Its not the first time an animal waste of theirs landed in my place. A few years ago, I had a similar issue with their dog.

Complaining about the dog droppings stopped that issue. It is time to complain again.

Dog poop and pee pads kept ending up on my balcony. I don’t know the full situation, from what I could see, the dog didn’t seem to be going outside regularly and they were letting it out on the balcony to do its business. After 2 moths of complaints, the issue eventually stopped and the dog was no longer living there. I can only hope that they gave it away into a better home.

Who cares if they are annoyed? File that complaint.

I thought that was resolved, but now it seems to be happening again. I also dont know how to address this issue since they didn’t seem to be cooperative in the past, were mad at me for being bothered by literal poop on my balcony (even when I showed them) and were just extremely annoyed. What do i do if this keeps happening? I dont wanna make any impulsive decissions but this just seems to the be the same thing starting all over again.

She has good reason to be worried about her dog.

The reason I mentioned my dog at the beginning is because he was left alone out there with the mess. I have no idea how long it had been on the balcony or whether he licked, sniffed, or came into contact with any of it. Since it came from an unknown animal, I’m worried about parasites, bacteria, or other contamination he may have been exposed to. That’s honestly the part that makes me the most upset.

I think the dog will be fine, but that is not the point here. What kind of person just throws animal droppings off their balcony? She needs to tell them to stop, or else file a complaint with building management.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this difficult story.

Now this is too funny.

Documenting everything and getting video if possible makes sense.

Complaining to them or the landlord is the obvious move.

Handing them a bag of droppings would really make a good point.

This commenter says to bring the waste back to the neighbor.

What a disgusting way to dispose of animal waste, she needs to get it to stop immediately. Even if it didn’t land on her balcony, it is still disgusting to throw animal droppings outside. It should be disposed of in the trash.

Whether she confronts the neighbor directly or goes to the landlord, this is not something that she can allow to continue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.