A Woman Signaled Perfectly to Turn Into Her Driveway—Until a Stop-Sign Blowing Neighbor Tailgated Her and Blamed Her for the Crash

Stop signs are not suggestions, and the consequences of treating them as such tend to arrive very quickly.

A driver who had a consistent routine near her home: full stop at the sign, turn signal on, wide swing into the driveway.

But one day, as she was heading back from the grocery store, a neighbor pulled up behind her and apparently decided the stop sign was optional. It wasn’t.

She backed in exactly as she always does, so the other car nearly missed ramming right into her.

Suddenly it was her fault the other driver couldn’t get it together.

Keep reading for the full story.

Live on a corner. People don’t stop at stop sign I recognize this is an incredibly dumb petty revenge, but any time I’m turning right from the corner — it’s a T intersection — towards my house, I come to a full stop at the stop sign.

This intersection has proven to be a challenge for some of other fellow drivers.

You know, like you’re supposed to, but I get why people do a rolling stop. I then keep my turn signal on because my driveway is less than 30 feet after the stop sign. I always, always, always back in because it’s a nightmare to get out in the morning otherwise.

So one night, the driving drama comes to a head.

Tonight I’m getting home from the grocery store. Someone is behind me. I know what’s about to happen, but I’m doing it anyway.

This driver does the right thing, but the other driver remains clueless.

I stop, turn, keep my turn signal on, and since there’s nobody in the opposite lane, I swing wide and start to back into my driveway. The person behind me decided not to stop at the stop sign and had to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting me. I back in, their passenger makes eye contact with me and is visibly swearing from their seat at me. I can’t hear it, but it’s incredibly obvious.

Still, this driver doesn’t have much sympathy.

Dude, it’s not my fault you decided not to follow a traffic law that literally would have prevented you from being behind me while I was trying to get into my driveway.

Why can’t people just learn to drive?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Reddit chimes in with their two cents.

This user has some advice on how to better utilize the turn signal.

Dash cams really come in clutch when you realize how many bad drivers are out there.

Aggressive drivers tend to assume everyone else is too timid or scared to challenge them.

Sometimes public shaming really works.

It’s just plain confounding how many bad drivers there are out there. When you’re the only one following the rules, the road can turn into a pretty dangerous place.

Ultimately, this homeowner did everything in her power to ensure she could get home safely. Unfortunately there’s no way to make someone else a better driver — at least not yet.

Because ultimately no one has more audacity than a terrible driver who thinks nothing is their fault.