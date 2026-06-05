A Woman Watched Her Neighbor Leave a Kitten Alone on an Unsafe Balcony—and Now She’s Calling Animal Control

Pets deserve a safe and comfortable environment.

The following story involves a woman who noticed her neighbor’s kitten staying alone on an unsafe balcony.

The kitten appeared to have no toys, no proper bed, and possibly had health issues.

Concerned for its safety, she debated whether reporting the situation would be the right move.

What do you think? Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA if I called animal control on my neighbors My neighbors across from me have a kitten. For as long as I can remember, that kitten has been on the balcony. It is an unsafe one. Sometimes, I notice the kitten is inside. But most of the time, the kitten is on the balcony.

This woman noticed that the kitten scratches a lot.

There are zero toys. I never see it playing. It is scratching a lot, too. That leaves me to believe she has fleas. That might be why they keep her out of the house. There is no bed because the one on the balcony is flipped over. It is a second story home.

She thinks it’s unsafe for the kitten to stay on the balcony for 24 hours.

I cannot tell if there is food or water, but I know there is a litter box. There is no safeguarding at all. She is a young kitten. I somewhat doubt she would jump. But it is still just so unsafe. I did say that sometimes they let her in. But I am sure she has been on the balcony for a full 24 hours. I tend to leave the house a lot. She is right up on the balcony every time.

Now, she’s planning on calling animal control.

It just makes me sad. Sometimes, I see her scratching at the door. She just sits on the chair they have on the balcony. That is all I ever see her doing. I want to call animal control, but I am really not sure if I am just being overdramatic. I do not get why someone would get a pet just to keep them on the balcony. They are not even doing the bare minimum of keeping her safe. So, WIBTA?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

Short and simple.

This one offers a sound suggestion.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

If the kitten isn’t happy on the balcony, something’s probably not right.