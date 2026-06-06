A Woman’s Friend Started Acting Differently After Dating a Wealthy Boyfriend, so She Called Her Out on It

It’s sad, but very true…

Money changes some people!

Sure, we’d like to think that everyone stays the same after they get wealthy, but the evidence is pretty clear folks!

Sure, there are plenty of exceptions to the rule, but it sure does seem like folks who get rich can start acting like jerks.

And that brings us to today’s story!

A woman got real about how her best friend’s personality has taken a turn for the worse after she started dating a guy who is a rich big shot.

Take a look at what she had to say and see what you think!

AITA for starting an argument with my best friend? “I (21F) was friends with Sarah for over 8 years. Our friendship had always been great. No fights, good communication, etc.

Introducing someone new to a group is never easy…

That changed when she got a new boyfriend (26M). He comes from a wealthy background, while both Sarah and come from low middle class. At first that didn’t matter to me, but when he began making subtle comments toward me about how I didn’t belong around her because of my alternative appearance (which is mild, I literally had one pink streak in my hair) and how we’re very different, and even comments about my boyfriend’s (21M) job. He would also give me talks about finances, retirement, and 401k. It felt less like conversation and more like I was being talked down to.

It sounds like this fella doesn’t know how to mind his own business…

After my boyfriend and I went through a natural disaster and lost everything, visits with them started to feel like meetings with a financial advisor instead of time with friends. I tried to take it as helpful but it felt condescending, like he thought he had some superior knowledge. For context, we aren’t irresponsible. We have steady income, own our home (we’re remodeling it ourselves), own our vehicles, no kids, and I’m a student.

I started to dislike him, but I stayed quiet because of Sarah.

This is a huge bummer!

Then Sarah started acting like him. Her attitude changed she seemed uninterested in what I said, had something negative to say about everything I did, and began doing things that didn’t match her character. I tried to brush it off, thinking maybe I was overreacting. But I couldn’t ignore it anymore. I asked her directly if something was going on. She denied everything said neither of them had done anything wrong, and accused me of being jealous of her relationship and upset that she was “maturing”. I told her that suddenly treating me differently with no communication didn’t feel mature. She got defensive and aggressive, as did I. The day after, after thinking it over, I tried to call and apologize for how I brought it up. Late at night and over text. She didn’t answer and instead sent a mean message, AITA for starting this?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, that was pretty sad…

It sucks to lose friends to things like this, but the fact is, people change…and not always for the better.

And, on top of that, there’s really nothing we can do about it!

Sure, you can try to put your two cents in to make them see the error of their ways, but most people are gonna do what they wanna do and there’s not a whole lot we can do to stop them.

It is what it is!

Money can sometimes change people…and not for the best!