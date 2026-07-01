A Woman’s Future Sister-In-Law Lost Her Job A Year Ago, But She Still Blames Her For Getting Fired

Some people just can’t let things go…

Even when something was clearly their fault and the blame is squarely on them, they somehow find a way to shift it over to someone else.

You know the type, right?

Sure, we all do!

And let’s just say that they’re not the most pleasant folks to deal with…

In today’s story, a woman talked about a person in her life who keeps blaming her for getting fired from a job…a year ago.

Let’s see what’s going on here!

AITA for “getting my SIL fired” according to her, a year later she still blames me? “I’m 31F and my fiancé’s sister who I’ll call my future sister in law (SIL) is 35F -she briefly worked at the same office as me – for about 3 months. For context I did not hire her and I was not the one who told her about the job. Once she started she was given training and support including sitting with someone for around two weeks and receiving step-by-step guides for certain tasks.

Yikes…this doesn’t sound good…

The issue was that she repeatedly made mistakes and became defensive when anyone tried to correct them. This included sending out incorrectly formatted documents, not checking her work properly, missing information, sending emails with issues and generally creating extra work for other people who then had to fix things. There were also uncomfortable interpersonal moments. She often pushed back when given feedback and there were times where her tone came across as dismissive or argumentative. One incident happened when our boss asked her to correct wording in a document. She argued that she “didn’t make it up” and suggested someone else could fix it later.

Honestly, she sounds pretty immature…

Our boss told her that wasn’t the point and that things needed to go out correctly the first time. The situation escalated and she stormed out for a few minutes. Another incident happened when she asked me for help on a task she had already asked about several times. I tried to explain where she could look and what she should check but at one point she asked if something on her screen was correct. I couldn’t see her screen so I said I didn’t know. She then said something like “So you don’t know” in a tone that felt really patronizing – she was saying I don’t know what I was helping her do. By that point I was stressed and felt like I could not keep working directly with her. I spoke to our boss and said I was okay with her being there but I couldn’t keep helping her or fixing the same types of issues.

Can you blame her for feeling this way?

I specifically said I would rather just do my own admin and I cannot work directly with her. The next day my boss let her go. I was not present for that conversation and I did not tell him to fire her. Since then she has blamed me for losing the job. She has told people that I got her fired, that I had an issue with her and didn’t like her, sabotaged her and that I spoke to her badly (like an idiot).

She still won’t let it go…

A year later she still says things like people “don’t know what went on in that office” and that I am “not the person I portray myself to be.” From my side I feel like her work issues and behavior were already visible to management and I only raised how it was affecting me. But I also understand that my conversation with our boss may have contributed to the final decision even if I didn’t directly ask for her to be fired. This has now caused ongoing drama in my fiancé’s family because she still seems to believe I had some kind of agenda against her. AITA for speaking to my boss about not wanting to work directly with my future SIL anymore if she still blames me a year later for getting her fired?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who spent nearly 3 decades climbing the ladder at work only to be fired in a meeting that lasted less than a minute.

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user nailed it.

And another person shared their thoughts.

Well, her future sister-in-law sounds like a delight, don’t you think?

Let’s just say that these two might have a contentious relationship moving forward.

Good luck dealing with her, you’re gonna need it!

This was DEFINITELY not her fault!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.