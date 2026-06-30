A Worker Pleaded for a New Partner After Months of Relentless Awkwardness—and HR’s Answer Just Cost Them a Loyal Employee

Working with people whom you don’t really like is often part of life, but some people make the workday downright miserable.

What would you do if you had a coworker who was extremely awkward and combative, making it hard to be around him, but you were constantly assigned to work with him since you were the most patient?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he keeps complaining to the manager that he needs a break. Since management refuses to take him seriously, he is thinking about finding another job.

I think he is well past the point where he should be finding somewhere else to work. This is just crazy. Read on to get the full details of the story and see what you think.

My coworker that I am nearly exclusively assigned two man projects with has Asberger’s and is very difficult to work with. Hey yall, so the guy who I am made to work with has Asberger’s syndrome as well as a drinking problem.

Letting someone drink on the job is a big mistake.

It causes him to miss a lot of social cues, and be oblivious to the fact that some of his habits can quickly wear on people’s nerves. He is high functioning, and very intelligent, but can also be manipulative. He frequently shows up to work smelling like alcohol. The company I work for looks the other way.

It isn’t fair to make this guy work with him every day.

I tend to be paired with him frequently because every one else in my department has flipped out on him multiple times, and I am very accommodating of his behaviors. But my patience is running very thin at this point. Asked my supervisor multiple times to give me a break from him and either pair me with someone else or put me on solo projects once in a while, but every day is the same.

Yeah, this would get old quick.

So, this guy will constantly try to tell you that your doing a task the wrong way, even though there are multiple ways to go about it and achieve the desired results. I’m just doing what works best for me. Also, he will go behind me and try to redo something I just did.

Why does he even still have a job? Does he provide any real value?

For example: I place a pallet of goods in a designated staging area and move on to the next task, he immediately swoops in and moves the pallet three inches to the left, even though the forklift operator was allready lining up to grab the pallet and load it on the truck. He does this with everything thing I do, I’m surprised he doesn’t follow me in the bathroom and tell me I’m not pooping the right way.

It is time to start looking for another job if they won’t deal with this guy.

He will also try and blame me for things he has messed up, standing right in front of me, like I wasn’t there when you messed it up. He takes credit for my standout ideas and accomplishments, once again right in front of me.

He is making it uncomfortable to work there.

I’ve also caught him taking video or photos of me correcting a simple, no big deal kind of mistake I made. Then he will go around showing people the video/photo. He’s done that several times. I’m at the end of my rope here, my supervisor won’t do anything about it, and I’m gonna flip out any day now. I guess I’ll have to start looking for another job.

Unfortunately, I think this guy is right. It is time to start looking for another job. He shouldn’t have to work in these conditions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.

Let’s read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This is a huge safety issue.

Drinking on the job should never be ignored.

Sadly, I think this is the only good option.

I agree, get very direct. It might actually work.

It is not this guy’s job to put up with someone’s odd behavior.

Putting up with someone who is drunk at work is dangerous for everyone. He needs to file official complaints and keep escalating the issue up the management chain until something is done.

The rest of his coworkers threw a fit and got away from him, so he should do the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice